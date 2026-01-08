A medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result, dismissing claims that it was manipulated or influenced

The actress recently addressed drug addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future

The controversy follows past allegations involving her husband, Ned Nwoko, and her co-wife, sparking renewed public debate

A popular medical influencer, Dr Chidi A. Okoroafor, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ drug test result, dismissing claims that the test was manipulated.

In a post that has since gone viral on social media, Dr Okoroafor criticised speculations suggesting that Regina had travelled abroad to “flush out drugs” before taking the test.

He wrote: “Once I hear ‘she has gone abroad to detoxify/flush out the drugs before test’, I mark myself and family safe from your generational ignorance.”

His comment came after many social media users questioned how the actress could return a negative drug test result following allegations of substance abuse.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels underwent a voluntary drug test months after rumours surfaced online accusing her of being a drug addict.

In an emotional video shared on Wednesday, January 7, the actress denied the allegations, describing them as false and damaging.

She explained that she chose to take the test to safeguard her children’s future and ensure they would never grow up believing such claims about their mother.

The controversy began during the height of Regina’s marital crisis when her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, publicly alleged that she was involved in drug use.

The situation escalated in November 2023 when Regina’s co-wife, Laila Charani, accused her of introducing her to drugs.

Following these accusations, a leaked medical report alleging substance abuse by the actress circulated widely online, intensifying public debate.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' result

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cutie____juls

•

cutie____juls said:

"Medical director rubbishes suggestion that Regina Daniels got a negative drug result after flushing her system and temporary abstinence."

blessingpearll said:

"This man no de support nonsense. I love him for this."

allyouneed_luxuryperfume said:

"Chidi okafor didn’t come to play ,I love that 👏."

lussy_h_f said:

"So Ned knows drugs can be flushed in such a short time but he was forcing her to rehab? Really ? CHINEDU what was your intentions?😂"

melanin_goddes___ said:

"I’m even happy she did it abroad!! E for don talk say them temp€r with the result."

vivian.richgirl said:

"Aaahhhh. Ned nwoko upon all the school u dey claim say u go😂😂😂."

e_nee0 said:

"She knew what she was doing for her to go take it abroad. As in…. Them for tamper with the results in Nigeria to make her look addicted."

aylarge said:

The issue here is the “addiction”. With everything we’ve seen lately backed up with the test result, she’s not an addict. No way she would have stayed off it for over a month with no rehab."

st_maris said:

"Thank God medical personnels are coming out to speak for her 🙌."

Eme Fabby said:

"They think drvgs is just something you walk into a facility and use water to flush like toilet and it's all gone. The ignorance in Nigeria is very vast. That is why we keep quiet and watch our so call kleptomaniac leaders cagoule us as they deem fit."

thatgurllaura

"Grandzaddy, sit this one out. You loose abi loss abi lost! Pick your choose 😂😂."

chommygold1 said:

"That Ned is something else. If her well-being is your concer,n as you claim, aren’t you supposed to be happy that she is drug-free?"

callmesasha13 said:

"It’s mostly men displaying this ignorance. She said she’s substance free, why not be happy for her?"

drink.shop.n.more said:

"We still have intelligent people in this country."

ouchcleo said:

"It's how he contradicts himself for me. First you called her an addict. Addiction in my own dictionary is dependency on something, something you can't do without. Meaning the person can't go a day without using. This man pushed this narrative and now this girl has gone abroad to do her drug test and it negative he turns back and say temporal abstinence. How does abstinence and addiction find themselves in one sentence? Yes she admitted to using ecstaxy while with you which you have equally admitted so why so bent on labeling her an addict. Which addict can go weeks or even months without dr*gs. For a man well traveled sounding like a timid villager is way bellow the belt."

succi6532 said:

"Senator to release another press statement tomorrow over 1.5 odd 😂😂."

