Tiwa Savage trended as the new year started over a video from her prayer session online

The Afrobeats queen expressed gratitude to God, revealing that she has kept her eyes on Jesus Christ and on God, against all odds

Her prayer session comes amid the mixed reactions that have trailed Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian lifestyle

The new year is starting differently for Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage as she showed her rare religious side.

On Thursday, January 1, a video from Tiwa, who made headlines in 2025 after she attended Harvesters Church with her son, Jamil, where she was publicly acknowledged by Pastor Bolaji Idowu, prayer session surfaced online.

Nigerians compare Tiwa Savage to Tonto Dikeh over prayer video. Credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The mother of one expressed gratitude to God, revealing that she has kept her eyes on Jesus Christ and on God, against all odds.

Hinting at her rededication, Tiwa said: "It may take me long but I will rather take the narrow road and know that God is with me."

"I thank God that I have kept my eyes on Him, I haven't fallen, even though the enemy has tried me. I have kept my eyes on Jesus Christ, on the throne, and on God. It may take me long but I will rather take the narrow road and know that God is with me. Thank you God, against all odds You showed Yourself. Thank You for proving Yourself again. Thank You for letting me be that young girl that dreamt of this. Thank You," she said in the video.

Tiwa Savage's video comes following a series of viral videos of Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh's prayer sessions online.

Watch the video of Tiwa Savage praying below:

Comments on Tiwa Savage's prayer session

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens taunted the Afrobeats queen. Read the comments below:

kelechiajax said:

"I don't hear my my name for ur prayer.. after all the support."

ak_ade commented:

"Una don dey pray with camera. How do you go deep in prayer knowing the camera is rolling?"

hallarecunley said:

"Mummy G. O with a touch of card B vibes Compliment of the season to you."

RocketScie8225 said:

"I wanna take the narrow road too, I wanna be celibate till marriage . God help me. Tiwa pls how could you do it ? Pls help me."

kissme1v1 said:

"Keep ur eyes on ur son’s phone too o just in case some bad belle send him d video."

William19Prisca said:

"She and Toto dikeh operating from same WhatsApp group."

devil_signature said:

"No one should criticise her. before you people criticise her, remember Mary Magdalene in the Bible and her closeness to Jesus."

DjthugteM wrote:

"Mama its new year stop paying to a middle man and talk to your Creator Eleda. much love more hit."

Tiwa Savage breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage became a trending topic online after her dramatic display at a concert she headlined.

In a viral video, she was seen shedding uncontrollable tears while on stage, creating a tense but heartfelt atmosphere.

Videos from the event circulated widely across social media, with many praising her authenticity and emotional connection to the song.

Source: Legit.ng