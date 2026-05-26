Nollywood star Mo Bimpe has announced a major partnership with a food brand weeks after welcoming triplets

The actress shared a promotional video online where she confidently revealed that God blessed her with 3 kings

Colleagues and dedicated supporters of the actress flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a season of joy for Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, as she continues to enjoy blessings after recently welcoming triplets with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

The actress has now announced a new endorsement deal with Johnvents Foods, sharing the news with fans through a promotional video on Instagram.

Mo Bimpe shares touching message as she bags new partnership deal following the birth of her triplet boys. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

While unveiling the partnership, the actress reflected on her journey and how people once doubted her.

She explained that what many overlooked has now become her greatest source of sweetness, tying her personal story to the richness of dark chocolate.

“They say dark chocolate is the richest kind. Deep, warm, full of something the world almost overlooked. I am dark, I am blessed, and everything they doubted about me has turned into my greatest sweetness.”

Mo Bimpe went further to speak about her triplet sons, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeem, describing them as a triple blessing that has made life sweeter than she ever imagined, and calling them her three kings.

“They said one, but God said three: Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeem: my three kings, my triple blessings. Alhamdulilah. Life has been sweeter than I imagined. And now, I get to share that sweetness with you.”

Sharing the video, the movie star expressed excitement about the new partnership, saying the brand perfectly matches the warmth and richness of her current season.

“Soft moments. Warm cups. Sweet memories 🤎✨ Cheers to a new partnership with @johnventsfoods a brand as warm, rich and full of goodness as this season of my life.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the actress.

@olayodejuliana commented:

"OKAY! OKAY!!OKAY!!! I love this for you Congratulations boo, many more to come."

@jideawobona reacted:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Murasi, I miss my babies."

@eniola_ajao said:

"Iya Awon omo mi owon❤️❤️❤️ We couldn't be happier."

@mojirayo_ashatokun wrote:

"They said one but God said three😍 how I love these lines soo muchh."

@ronnies_golden_empire said:

"Big congratulations God's favourite, this Joy is permanent in Jesus name."

@vyctorya_luxe commented:

"Congratulations my woman. Johnventsfoods made the right choice, because my mama is the best brand Ambassador, always intentional. Everything about this video is intentional. Congratulations mummy Triple R."

Mo Bimpe rejoices over new brand partnership as fans celebrate her touching words about her triplets. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe, Lateef banter over triplets' football allegiance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe stirred playful reactions online following a humorous exchange about their newborn triplets and football club loyalty.

The actress declared on X that their three boys were already Arsenal fans after the Gunners defeated Burnley to win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years on May 19.

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, responded with congratulations but insisted that the boys should decide their own football allegiance when they grow older.

Source: Legit.ng