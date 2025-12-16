A video showing the moment Pastor Bolaji Idowu specially recognised Tiwa Savage and her son during a church service has gone viral

The clip also captured the heartwarming moment the cleric prayed for the Afrobeats queen and her son

Amid the heartwarming reactions from fans, some netizens have also expressed displeasure over the man of God's approach

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre recently went viral on social media for acknowledging music star Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil, during a church service.

The Afrobeats Queen, alongside her son, had attended Bolaji's church on Sunday, December 14, as a viral video captured them in the front row.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu acknowledges Tiwa Savage and son during church service. Credit: bolajiid

Source: Instagram

During the service, a clip captured the moment the pastor, who was spotted on the altar, turned his attention to Tiwa and her son as he expressed how happy he was to have them in church.

He went on to pray for the mother and child.

"Tiwa Savage, it is nice to see you and your son, wonderful. I am praying for him that all the dreams that God put in his heart for you and for him, God will bring it to pass and you will continually grow in your knowledge of Christ. God will protect you," he said in the viral video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Bolaji Idowu offered prayers and encouragement to celebrity chef Hilda Baci before she embarked on an attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice in Lagos some months ago.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu prays for Tiwa Savage and son in viral video. Credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Pastor Bolaji Idowu spotted Tiwa Savage and her son in church is below:

Comments about Tiwa Savage in church

The video sparked reactions, with some netizens criticising how people were treated different in church based on their status. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

hrm_nonye commented:

"Them no dey quick recognise poor man."

Austeiin commented:

"If I were Tiwa Savage, I’d be very hesitant to return to that church again. Sometimes, celebrities just want to attend church quietly to worship God, pray, and fellowship like everyone else. Not to be singled out, announced, or turned into a spectacle just because they’re popular."

miz_chidinma commented:

"If na poor woman, ushers will direct your son to the children department. Whether you be member or first timer."

emmanuel_nzube said:

"Truth is, the only church aura that can comfortably swallow the presence of an A-list celebrity is usually the orthodox ones especially Catholic churches."

Victorcrown17 wrote:

"That said, James 2:2-4 hits hard here churches should avoid partiality, whether it's celebs getting spotlight or kids staying in adult service. Everyone deserves equal welcome in God's house."

umenta said:

"Reason why they said even the heavens celebrate the rich, who’ll now recognise poor man pikin?"

talk2abdul0 reacted:

"I like how he not only recognized her but also how he prayed for her and her little champ. Tiwa is a sweetheart I must say."

Tiwa Savage posts video of her son

Legit.ng also reported that Tiwa Savage told her fans about the man she shares her bed with.

The Afrobeats Queen shared a video of her son Jamil who was busy with his phone beside her on the bed. Some fans were disappointed as they expected to see the video of a grown man.

Source: Legit.ng