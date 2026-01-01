Singer 9ice recently trended on social media over his display at a New Year's Eve concert in Lagos

A viral video captured the music star picking up dollar bills sprayed on him by fans mid performance

The singer's action caught attention online, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some applauding him

Nigerian singer and songwriter Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, made waves across social media platforms in the country over a viral clip of him picking up dollars at an event.

According to the reports, the video was from Lagos' Rewind Flashback Concert on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, captured the moment 9ice paused his set to gather dollar bills that were sprayed on him by fans mid performance.

Unlike some celebrities who have aides to help them pick up money sprayed on them at events, the singer, who chose to do it himself, sparked mixed reactions with his display.

The video showing 9ice picking dollars mid-performance is below:

Comments as 9ice picks dollars at the event

While some fans expressed love for the singer's hustle, critics, however, called it embarrassing for a star. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

phan_t0om said:

"If e reach your turn no pack am."

ogbonnamiraclekelechi commented:

"So make en no pick am ? As what nah? he got bills and problems to solve with money too."

iambyno said:

"If E Reach Your Turn Sojinu, Reach house dey Sing "Had E Been I Know"...🎤🎶 Happy New Year Guys, 2026 would be better than 2025 for Us All.."

yorubaboy27 commented:

"If e na you no pick your flowers."

musicisit_ commented:

"Lol nearly 150k each, if e reach your turn no pick am na."

edutex_poundz said:

"That's N145k per bill. if na you, you no go pick am?"

mand_laaa commented:

"E go reach house before he realise say na fake."

tommybomb_official said:

"If I no pick am, make I know Wetin cause am For this economy, person spray you $100 bills and you no go pick am ke."

soft_luxury01 commented:

"Na rate baba dey use head caculate."

