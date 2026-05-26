Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja tickled the hearts of many with more pictures of her pregnancy

Following the birth of her child, the actress shared more moments from her private baby shower

Fans and netizens could not get over the photos of the actress’ stepdaughter bonding with her baby bump

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has warmed hearts online after sharing adorable photos of herself and her stepdaughter at her baby shower.

Recall that the actress announced the arrival of her newborn baby and revealed he is gender is a boy.

Sharon Ooja flaunts heartwarming moments between stepdaughter and newborn. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

On Monday evening, May 25, 2026, Sharon unveiled pictures from her private baby shower, describing it as “everything I prayed for and more.”

The celebration, held at her Los Angeles home, brought together her family, in-laws, and close friends.

In one of the photos posted on Instagram, Sharon and her stepdaughter shared a warm embrace, a moment that quickly melted fans’ hearts.

In her caption, she wrote:

"An inttimate day at home surrounded by family, my in-laws, and some of our close friends here in LA… even a few who flew in 🥹 It was truly all love, beautiful food, laughter, prayers, and endless showers of blessings over our baby boy 🥹🤍"

She added that the child has already been “such a blessing” to their family, noting that her heart remains full when she recalls the day.

Sharon teased fans with more content to come, revealing that her husband had taken over 800 photos during the event.

This family update comes months after Sharon faced online scrutiny when a blogger alleged that her husband was previously married and had three children.

The claims sparked heated reactions, with many criticising him for multiple marriages within five years.

Despite the controversy, Sharon publicly defended her husband, describing him as her “dream man” and “a gift from God.”

She also offered prayers for their marriage, showing resilience in the face of online controversy.

See her post below:

Fans gush over Sharon Ooja's pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli said:

"Congratulations, my baby Sharon. Thank you, Jesus, for our new baby 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️."

chiomakpotha said:

"It’s got to be a crime to look this beautiful with pregnancy 🤰! Likeeee Oginidi"

iambisola said:

"Most gorgeous mummmyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

moreyfaith said:

"You carried him gracefully darling."

therealfemi said:

"Ehen I had a feeling you were expecting."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"Such an awesome experience for her 😍👏."

adenikebarbara_ said:

"Theyre so beautiful 😍 baby's gon be so cute."

the_yevva said:

"Sharon is so wholesome 😍😍😍."

bibyonce said:

"So happy for this phase of your life ❤️❤️❤️ God is awesome."

tolaodunsi said:

"Mummy WIN 😍 God bless your family 🙏🏾❤️."

Fans react as Sharon Ooja shares sweet bond between stepdaughter and newborn. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja and husband celebrate 2nd anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, marked their second wedding anniversary on February 22 with a touching celebration that drew admiration from fans and colleagues.

The actress took to Instagram to share adorable anniversary photos and her gratitude, expressing how their marriage has been filled with joy, grace, and divine protection, with her husband not just being a partner but her closest friend.

Sharon described the strength of their bond as steady and unshaken, crediting God for guiding their relationship and creating a rhythm and world of their own where they stand together against everything.

Source: Legit.ng