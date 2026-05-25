Nigerian singer Davido trended online following a moment he had with one of his security guards

A video from an event captured Davido and a female fan who was eager to take pictures with him

The singer, who was reluctant at first about the picture, later agreed after one of his guards made a plea

Nigerian music star Davido has once again shown his down-to-earth side, sparking reactions online.

A viral video captured the singer helping one of his bouncers get a lady’s phone number during a recent event.

Davido surprises fans after helping security personnel connect with woman at party. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The clip left many of the singer’s fans jokingly likening his actions to football assists.

Davido was seen basking in the party’s moment, surrounded by his security team, when a young lady repeatedly tried to get his attention, hoping to take a photo with him, but the musician ignored all the attempts.

One of Davido’s bouncers, who seemed interested in the lady, discussed with the singer, and immediately, Davido agreed to take pictures with the lady.

This immediately created the perfect opening for his bouncer to talk to the lady.

After the photos were taken, the bouncer confidently asked for her number, which she shared.

Throughout the interaction, Davido barely said a word, but fans online hailed him for effortlessly helping his aide.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido revealed the construction site of his massive 20-room mansion in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, a project worth billions of Naira.

The luxurious property is set to feature a 20-car garage, a state-of-the-art music studio, a lounge, staff quarters, and an entire floor dedicated to his wife.

In a brief chat with an online streamer, Davido gave fans a glimpse into the ambitious project. He explained:

“This is my basement, the basement is going to have a 20-car garage, my studio, apartments, a lounge, and then my staff room.”

The singer also confirmed that his wife will enjoy her own private floor, designed to reflect her personal style.

“She has her own room, her own everything, her own style… she has her own floor,” Davido said with pride.

Beyond the structural details, Davido revealed his inspiration for the mansion’s design, noting that he wants to blend Caribbean and Mexican architectural themes.

“I want to inspire the Caribbean, Mexican architectural theme… I’ve worked so hard, it’s only right,” he added.

Davido helps security man make bold move on lady during event. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

Netizens react to Davido and bouncer's moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@30bgphoenixx said:

"For the most assist, Davido dey ahead of them."

@_cherrysworld said:

"How is that assist??"

@sirwalexy said:

"See through pass Bruno and KDB no do pass this."

@cfc_papihazzan said:

"Bruno Davido wey no dey hear anything see clean Pass wey dey leads to goal ."

@otf_otf1371605 said:

"30BG are slow ajeh, dem package babe give am una dey shout assist,Davido even give sign by using his hand una Dullard still no get am,maybe una get am but una no wan cast una fav because e don marrymake dem no drag am say e dey sh*t, but we Fc are not like that we no bro code,"

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng