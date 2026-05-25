Davido Helps Security Personnel Connect With a Lady at Event As He Assists in Taking Her Number
- Nigerian singer Davido trended online following a moment he had with one of his security guards
- A video from an event captured Davido and a female fan who was eager to take pictures with him
- The singer, who was reluctant at first about the picture, later agreed after one of his guards made a plea
Nigerian music star Davido has once again shown his down-to-earth side, sparking reactions online.
A viral video captured the singer helping one of his bouncers get a lady’s phone number during a recent event.
The clip left many of the singer’s fans jokingly likening his actions to football assists.
Davido was seen basking in the party’s moment, surrounded by his security team, when a young lady repeatedly tried to get his attention, hoping to take a photo with him, but the musician ignored all the attempts.
One of Davido’s bouncers, who seemed interested in the lady, discussed with the singer, and immediately, Davido agreed to take pictures with the lady.
This immediately created the perfect opening for his bouncer to talk to the lady.
After the photos were taken, the bouncer confidently asked for her number, which she shared.
Throughout the interaction, Davido barely said a word, but fans online hailed him for effortlessly helping his aide.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido revealed the construction site of his massive 20-room mansion in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, a project worth billions of Naira.
The luxurious property is set to feature a 20-car garage, a state-of-the-art music studio, a lounge, staff quarters, and an entire floor dedicated to his wife.
In a brief chat with an online streamer, Davido gave fans a glimpse into the ambitious project. He explained:
“This is my basement, the basement is going to have a 20-car garage, my studio, apartments, a lounge, and then my staff room.”
The singer also confirmed that his wife will enjoy her own private floor, designed to reflect her personal style.
Davido flaunts the construction of his ongoing 20 Rooms mansion in Eko Atlantic, worth billions of Naira
“She has her own room, her own everything, her own style… she has her own floor,” Davido said with pride.
Beyond the structural details, Davido revealed his inspiration for the mansion’s design, noting that he wants to blend Caribbean and Mexican architectural themes.
“I want to inspire the Caribbean, Mexican architectural theme… I’ve worked so hard, it’s only right,” he added.
Netizens react to Davido and bouncer's moment
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@30bgphoenixx said:
"For the most assist, Davido dey ahead of them."
@_cherrysworld said:
"How is that assist??"
@sirwalexy said:
"See through pass Bruno and KDB no do pass this."
@cfc_papihazzan said:
"Bruno Davido wey no dey hear anything see clean Pass wey dey leads to goal ."
@otf_otf1371605 said:
"30BG are slow ajeh, dem package babe give am una dey shout assist,Davido even give sign by using his hand una Dullard still no get am,maybe una get am but una no wan cast una fav because e don marrymake dem no drag am say e dey sh*t, but we Fc are not like that we no bro code,"
Teddy A shares an intense romantic scene with a lady, fans taunt Bambam: “Make we ask how she dey feel”
What Governor Adeleke said about Davido
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.
The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.
The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.