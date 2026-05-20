The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN disclosed that the university trained more than 65 percent of nurses with first degrees currently practicing in Nigeria

The university launched the first phase of its Emergency Health Centre project to improve access to first aid and healthcare support for students nationwide

NOUN management approved the engagement of volunteer nurses while staff members also began emergency response training in partnership with the Red Cross

The Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, has disclosed that the institution trained more than 65 percent of nurses with first degrees currently practicing in Nigeria.

He said the figure was recently confirmed to the university management by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The university unveiled the first phase of emergency health facilities across study centres.. Photo credit: National Open University of Nigeria (nou.edu.ng)

Source: Facebook

The Vice-Chancellor spoke on Tuesday, May 19, during the inauguration of the university’s Emergency Health Centre at the Model Study Centre in Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja.

NOUN expands student healthcare services

Prof. Uduma said the university was expanding access to education while also improving healthcare support for students across its study centres nationwide.

According to him, the launch marked the first phase of a broader plan to establish emergency health facilities in all 39 study centres operated by the institution.

“It is an ongoing process. All study centres will get these facilities for the students benefits because their lives are highly valued.

“I am happy that the Red Cross is training our staff,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that some nurses trained by the institution had also been approved to serve as volunteers within the centres.

He explained that the facilities would help students receive immediate medical attention during examinations and other academic activities without unnecessary delays.

Prof. Uduma clarified that the centres were designed to provide first aid and stabilisation services before patients are referred to major hospitals when necessary.

He said the initiative would not replace Health Maintenance Organisations but would bridge emergency gaps within the university environment.

According to him, the number of centres with the facilities would increase by August, with plans to ensure all NOUN study centres are covered before the end of the year.

He added that the project aligned with the Federal Government’s objective of improving student welfare and healthcare access in tertiary institutions.

Staff receive emergency response training

Earlier, the Head of Clinic at the university, Dr. Hassan Mohamed, said personnel were already undergoing training to manage emergency situations and basic medical cases.

He noted that first aid responders would continue to receive additional professional training to improve their response capacity.

Dr. Mohamed also explained that the centres were equipped with essential medical supplies and devices, including trauma care materials, heart monitoring equipment, medications, refrigerators for drug storage, and other emergency tools.

Senior officials of the university attended the launch alongside the Vice-Chancellor, including deputy vice-chancellors, the registrar, bursar, librarian, and directors from various study centres.

Federal university in Nigeria that offers admission without UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal institution that does not require candidates to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission.

While applicants may need to register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to formalise their admission process and comply with national education regulations, sitting for the UTME itself is not mandatory.

Source: Legit.ng