A Nigerian coalition said the killing of ISIS-linked commander Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki shows improved effectiveness in the country’s counter-terrorism strategy

It credited better intelligence coordination and military leadership under the Chief of Defence Staff for recent gains in the Lake Chad Basin

The group, however, warned that sustained investment and regional cooperation are still needed to consolidate progress

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian civil society group, the National Coalition for Peace and Democracy, has said the killing of Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described as a senior commander within the Islamic State network, demonstrates that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations are becoming more effective.

The coalition made the assertion on Wednesday, May 20, during a press briefing in Abuja, where it assessed recent military operations in the country’s northeast and wider Lake Chad Basin.

Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki: Coalition Speaks on Killing of ISIS Commander

Source: Twitter

Its president, Dr Moses Okella, said the development reflected improved coordination, intelligence capacity and battlefield execution by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Coalition praises military intelligence and coordination

Okella said the operation showed increasing operational sophistication under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, particularly in intelligence sharing, air-ground coordination and rapid response capabilities.

He said Nigerian troops and intelligence assets played a central role in the mission, despite what he described as attempts in some international reporting to downplay the country’s contribution.

“This operation represents far more than the elimination of a terrorist figure,” he said.

“Nigerian soldiers, intelligence assets, air and ground forces were central to this mission.”

Security architecture is improving - Coalition

The coalition said the operation reflected progress in addressing long-standing coordination challenges among security agencies.

Okella said improved integration between intelligence gathering, logistics and field operations had contributed to recent gains against extremist groups operating in remote areas.

He also commended the Ministry of Defence and security agencies for strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts across multiple theatres.

Coalition hails President Tinubu

The group also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting his support for security operations and international partnerships.

Tinubu, according to the coalition, has maintained that global cooperation remains important, though Nigeria must retain operational ownership of its security responses.

“The President has consistently maintained that modern security challenges require cooperation among nations,” Okella said.

Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki: Target identified as senior Islamic State figure

The coalition described Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki as one of the more senior operatives linked to the Islamic State’s African network, active across the Lake Chad Basin and parts of the Sahel.

It said his removal could disrupt extremist command structures, recruitment networks and financing channels across the region.

While welcoming the operation, the coalition warned that the fight against insurgency was not over and urged continued investment in military technology, troop welfare and intelligence systems.

Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki: Coalition Speaks on Killing of ISIS Commander

Source: Twitter

It also called for broader regional cooperation and long-term socio-economic interventions to address the conditions that fuel recruitment into extremist groups.

“Terrorism thrives where distrust, misinformation and division weaken national unity,” Okella said, urging Nigerians to support security agencies with credible information.

Source: Legit.ng