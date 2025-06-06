Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola survives a domestic disaster as the POP ceiling collapses unexpectedly while she was filming upstairs

The actress shared a chilling video of the aftermath and narrated how her production manager was trying to record a crack when the ceiling gave way

Fans express mixed reactions—some confused about the details, others deeply grateful that no life was lost

Actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, has every reason to be grateful after she narrowly escaped a horrific domestic accident that could have claimed lives.

The curvy screen goddess took to her social media page to share a shocking video showing the moment the POP ceiling in her house suddenly came crashing down, destroying several belongings in its path.

According to the Nollywood star, the incident happened while she was on a movie set. However, in a twist of fate, she and her crew were filming upstairs when her production manager noticed something unusual.

Actress Bolaji Ogunmola narrowly escapes death as POP ceiling crashes in her house, shares video. @bolajiogunmola/IG

She stated:

“Crazy story, we were actually filming but upstairs and my PM was trying to do a video for me to see a small crack on the ceiling… everything came down,” she wrote in response to a fan.

The clip shared by the actress showed debris scattered across the living room as the ceiling materials collapsed violently. Fortunately, no one was in that part of the house at the time the ceiling gave way.

See the video here:

Social media reactions:

The incident has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, with many thanking God for her safety, while others sought clarity on whether a car was also damaged in the process, as speculated by some.

@elementz_of_oz_backup_ said:

“The story dey one kind… POP fell, understood! But how was the car destroyed? Wetin happen to the car bayii?”

@tubely2k2 commented:

“I don’t understand? Was the car parked inside ni? Abeg stop confusing us. Still, we thank God for keeping her safe IJN 🙏.”

@ayubaawesome_comedy wrote:

“Next time arrange your caption well, you dey confuse person @afrikmedia_.”

@phorlahbeeoye_ added:

“Thank You Lord Jesus for everything 🙏 Grateful for your safety sis.”

@pwettyberry_ said:

“Wahala! Thank God you were upstairs, this could have ended in tears. Please get the house checked ASAP!”

@blessyn_xoxo wrote:

“Omo this life ehn! One minute you’re fine, next minute boom! Grateful for your life Queen.”

@realtimibae said:

“God really showed up for you. I watched that video with goosebumps! Please take care!”

@koolshooter22 commented:

“The noise alone in that video scared me. Can’t imagine if anyone was right there. God is great!”

@cynthydiva_real wrote:

“May God continue to protect us all. These buildings these days, nawa o!”

Actress Bolaji Ogunmola Narrowly Escapes Death as POP Ceiling Crashes in Her House, Shares Video

