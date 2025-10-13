Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has spoken out about a near-death experience she had in June, stating that she underwent an unexpected operation while in the United Kingdom with her husband, Banky W, and their two sons.

In an emotional Instagram message, the actress expressed her heartfelt appreciation to God for preserving her life, characterising the incident as one that deepened her faith.

Adesua Etomi opens up about terrifying near-death experience in June 2025. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

“I could have lost my life in June of this year,” she wrote. “I went through a horrific incident that landed me in an unplanned surgery. The surgery was ironically the least dramatic part of what I went through.”

Etomi explained that she and her family were in the UK for two speaking engagements when the incident occurred.

“If even one single detail of that day were different, I wouldn’t be here today. I shudder when I think about it,” she added.

Reflecting on the experience, Adesua Etomi stated that it heightened her awareness of God's presence and grace.

"Like a map, I can literally look back on that day and trace how His hands were all over that situation. There is nothing anyone can tell me — God is real!

She encouraged her followers to live in kindness and thankfulness, saying: “Let’s be softer, kinder, gentler, forgiving, patient, loving, and peaceful. I will never take another day for granted, neither should you.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Adesua Etomi’s testimony

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli said:

"Thank you Lord! You deserve all our praise. Thank you for life, good health and sound mind. I glorify God with you baby ❤️."

kiaraoluwa1 said:

"I was already emotional,till the last slide had me laughing 😂😂😂😂."

rumehejoor said:

"You are covered and protected by God. Our Lord God almighty has already blessed you with long life. Love you Queen Susu ❤️."

ivie_okujaye said:

"The depth of this post…. but then the last slide reminded us how goofy you can be. The goody bits, the playfulness, even after trauma and drama, is the audacity of Faith. May your audacity never dim. Ever! #LiveLoveLaugh."

adebambo_olubambi said:

"Indeed we serve a non leaving God who doesn’t exit."

themariambanjoko said:

"There’s something about the conviction of the existence of God that comes from hard times 😢😍nothing is capable of shaking such convictions."

qualetey.hub said:

"My susu of the most high. Nothing evil will happen to you

kiaraoluwa1 said:

"Last slide 😂😂😂😂."

crea_toria_ said:

"🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️ deep. I didn’t expect the last slide 😂😂😂❤️."

songstress_86

"Not you make me teary 🥹, then laughing 🤣 . W€ Thank GOD, for his goodness •grace• mercy for life!! W€ love you, even from a far 🥰🌹💋💋💋💋💋."

abigaellecoly said:

"Thank You Pastor Susu😝 but what in the “are you okay?” is the the slide for?😂😂😂."

declectic said:

"Thank you, Jesus! God's hand is continually upon you and yours boo. Plis, warris that last slide? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Adesua Etomi recounts nightmare that almost claimed her life. Credit: @Adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng