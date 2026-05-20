Nigerian music star and songwriter Niniola Apata is currently going through a hard time

The talented artist broke the sad news about the sudden passing of her husband

The elder sister of singer Teni shared the devastating news online, leaving many to react

Nigerian afropop singer, Niniola Apata, has been left heartbroken following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

The Grammy‑nominated artist announced the sad news in a series of emotional posts shared on her Instagram story in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Fans console Niniola as she grieves husband’s passing. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Ndika, who was the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, a multimedia platform dedicated to Afro‑house and contemporary African music, reportedly passed away. However, details surrounding his death have not been made public.

In one of her posts, Niniola wrote simply, “God took him.” In another, she stated, “My husband died.” She later added, “God took him. 13 years. 13 f*ing years,” alongside photos of the couple, reflecting the depth of her grief.

The singer, known for keeping her personal life largely private, has not disclosed further information about the circumstances of his passing.

Niniola, 39, first rose to national prominence after her standout performance on Project Fame West Africa in 2013, a breakthrough that launched her into the Nigerian music industry.

She has since become one of the country’s leading voices in Afro‑house, with her 2017 hit single Maradona earning international acclaim and drawing attention from global stars including DJ Snake, Drake, Timbaland, and Beyoncé.

See her posts below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niniola Apata addressed rumours that she had secretly tied the knot, clarifying that she is not married.

In a chat with Yanga FM Lagos, the “Maradona” crooner laughed off the viral claims, saying she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her personal life.

Niniola stated:

“I’m not married — and even if I was, I’m old enough to own it.

The 37-year-old singer explained that she’s not bothered by public gossip or assumptions about her relationship status.

She said,

“I don’t care what anyone does or says [regarding my personal life]. After all, I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m old enough to say whatever it is I want to say with my full chest. I’m not married."

Her response comes after rumours circulated online that she got married secretly but chose to keep it under wraps to protect her career and brand image.

Niniola also used the interview to address a question that has long intrigued fans: why she hasn’t collaborated musically with her younger sister, Teni.

According to her, the reason isn’t personal but simply professional.

She said,

“There’s no issue at all. It’s all about timing and circumstances. We’re both busy doing our individual projects. When the time is right, it will happen.”

The singer described her working style as strictly professional, noting that family ties don’t interfere with her career decisions.

She said,

“I like to make music that people can dance to but still think about.

Netizens console Niniola's

Fans and colleagues have continued to pour out condolences as Niniola mourns.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tefnationumeadi said:

"Damnnn!! Life so fickle, Micheal is gone😩."

dammy_prodigy said:

"May God console her."

iambcbetty said:

"Omggg😢😢😢😢 just 2days ago, her thoughts randomly ran through my mind, wondered why she's been offline, I assumed maybe it's because she's a new nursing mum. Ohh dear @officialniniola Please take heart may God comfort you sis. May his soul rip 😢."

the_melanin_mo said:

"Nini was married?! 😳.... Oh my God! 😢."

dija_babe100 said:

"So sad 💔 May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Fans rally around Niniola following devastating family tragedy. Photo: @officialniniola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing Beyoncé's album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Source: Legit.ng