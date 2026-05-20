Dino Melaye is announced as a special guest at an exclusive Arsenal victory celebration to be held at Redroom Lounge in Atlanta

Arsenal supporters celebrated the club’s first league triumph in 22 years to end decades of mockery, disappointment, and near misses

The glamorous red-carpet event will blend football, nightlife, music, and African entertainment culture

Former Kogi West Senator and flamboyant public figure, Dino Melaye, has been announced as a special guest at an exclusive Arsenal victory celebration set to hold on Wednesday, May 20, at the prestigious Redroom Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

The high-profile red-carpet event is expected to attract football lovers, celebrities, promoters, and members of the African diaspora community across the United States, as Arsenal supporters around the world celebrate the club’s historic Premier League triumph after 22 years of waiting.

Dino Melaye unveiled as a special guest for Arsenal’s victory celebration in Atlanta. Photo: X/DinoMelaye

Source: Facebook

For millions of Arsenal fans, the victory marks more than just a football achievement, it represents the end of decades of ridicule, banter, and heartbreak.

Since their last league title in 2004, the North London club endured years of near misses, disappointing campaigns, and constant mockery from rival supporters globally. But this season’s triumph has rewritten the narrative and restored pride to one of football’s most passionate fan bases.

Dino Melaye’s presence will add glamour and influence to what is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Arsenal-themed celebrations in the U.S. this year.

Known for his larger-than-life personality, love for entertainment, and strong connection with Nigerian and international audiences, Melaye is expected to bring energy and star appeal to the event.

The celebration coincides with Redroom Lounge’s popular weekly franchise night, creating a fusion of sports, nightlife, music, and African culture in the heart of Atlanta.

Guests are expected to walk the red carpet dressed in Arsenal colors while enjoying live entertainment, DJ performances, themed cocktails, and victory tributes to the club’s players and coaching crew.

Atiku reveals real reason Arsenal finally won league

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed Arsenal’s English Premier League (EPL) 2025/2026 triumph to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and courage.

Following three runners-up finishes, the Gunners have sealed top spot after Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026.

Atiku, a staunch Arsenal supporter, could not hide his excitement after the club’s successful EPL title charge.

Guardiola reacts as Arsenal wins Premier League title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to drag the Premier League title race to the final day, but failed to do so.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 39th minute, and they held on to the lead until Erling Haaland equalised in the 95th minute.

Source: Legit.ng