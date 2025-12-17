Reality star Queen Mercy recounted how her sitting room POP ceiling collapsed minutes after people left

BBNaija star, in an Instagram post, stated that divine timing saved her sister and nanny from serious harm

This is the second ceiling collapse happening in her home within weeks after one that occured in her garage

Former Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang has given an account of how her family narrowly escaped what could have been a tragic accident after the POP ceiling in her sitting room suddenly collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Taking to social media, the reality TV star credited God for sparing her household, describing the incident as a clear case of divine intervention.

In an Instagram post, Queen Mercy, whose marriage recently crashed, revealed that she had returned home around 4 a.m. after picking up a friend from the airport, following an all-night work schedule linked to a Guinness World Record project.

Queen Mercy recounts how her sitting room POP ceiling collapsed minutes after people left. Photos: Queen Mercy Atang.

When she arrived, her younger sister and nanny were still awake, sewing late into the night.

According to her, she had earlier suggested that her workers sleep in the sitting room before heading home in the morning.

However, events took an unexpected turn.

She explained

“The guy left, but I persuaded my girl to stay back; it’s not safe for a girl to be walking the road at night."

By 6 a.m., the nanny eventually left the sitting room, while Queen Mercy’s sister and another staff member remained awake, still sewing.

She stated that at about 7:58 a.m., the POP ceiling in the sitting room suddenly collapsed.

Queen Mercy revealed that her sister and nanny narrowly escaped as they were still awake and alert at the time.

“They both literally had to run for their lives,” she wrote, adding that they usually sleep in that same sitting room after sewing through the night.

The actress said she was resting when her mother rushed in to inform her of the incident.

She added:

“The first thing I asked was, ‘Mommy, where is my sister and my nanny?’ When she said they were upstairs, my blood pressure came down immediately.”

Adding to the shock, Queen Mercy disclosed that this was not the first ceiling-related incident in her home.

Just weeks earlier, the POP ceiling in her garage had also collapsed, leaving her deeply concerned about her family’s safety.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Queen Mercy's mishap

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@phabulousthreads_ shared:

"The protection that God gives to us daily, from seen and unseen dangers. Thank you lord"

@prettypeeace wrote:

"But wait! What makes pop falls? Are they using inferior materials, or is that pop must fall, coz this thing happens every now and then. We need answers biko. Abi make we stop to dey use pop? I also had a bear death experience years ago. It's really traumatizing"

@nkechiblessingsunday commented:

"All the nonsense houses they build in this Orchid Ehn,make God help us"

@bomaakpore noted:

"Wow so sorry dear, May Almighty God continue to protect you and your family"

Queen Mercy Atang reportedly seperated from her husband. Photos: Queen Mercy Atang.

