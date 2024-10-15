Nigerian actor Stan Nze entertained fans and netizens with the amazing time he had at Okopi Peterson and Prudent Gabriel's wedding

Videos shared on Stan Nze's social media handle showed the moment he surprised the couple on their big day

Following that, the Igbo movie star made sure he immersed himself in the Akwa Ibom-infused theme of the couple's wedding, leaving many amazed

Nigerian gospel singer Okopi Peterson was filled with excitement at his wedding following the presence of Nollywood actor Stan Nze.

The actor might have told the groom that he would not be available for his wedding, as that only explains the burst of joy Okopi had on seeing Stan.

Stan Nze made a movie at Okopi Peterson and Prudent's wedding. Credit: @stannze, @okopi_peterson

The video that had left many glued to their phones saw when Stan Nze tip-toed from his car in casual wear to tap Peterson on his shoulder while he was getting dressed for his big day alongside his wife, Prudent Gabriel.

The moment Peterson turned and saw that it was stan Nze, he immediately left what he was doing to jump on the actor's body as they embraced in a tight emotional hug.

More videos from the event saw how the thespian entertained guests with his traditional dencesteps and energetic aura.

The father of one saw had a splendid time at his friend's wedding. From the food he ate to the vibrant cultural display, it won't be one he would easily forget.

He wrote in his caption:

Today, I was out for Love. For one of my favourite people @okopi_peterson and @prudent_gabriel ✨This union is forever."

Watch the video below:

Stan Nze spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

malypraise:

"That hug was everything.... They say men don't express emotions especially in public.... This wasn't planned or acted. It was real love... Mazi, the red cap did it all .. and the dance, I wasn't surprised.. beautiful."

blessingjessicaobasi:

"Soooo Beautiful."

oluomaa_chi:

"Aww ☺️ this is so beautiful 😍 I’ve literally watched over 5 times."

ariesusherettesevents:

"I could literally feel the love.... Awwwwwww... this is all so beautiful."

kidmodeloliviazara:

"Massive congratulations to the latest couple, more blissfulness in your home ... This is super delightful to watch."

Stan Eze, wife Blessing mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two love birds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding. Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

