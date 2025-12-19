A short video showing Ayra Starr in an affectionate moment with an unknown man has taken over social media timelines

Fans have gone from heartbreak jokes to full-blown investigations as they try to identify the man in the clip

The singer stayed silent, keeping attention firmly on her private life and fueling even more curiosity

A new video of Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has set social media buzzing after it showed the usually private singer sharing a warm moment with a mystery man.

The clip, which surfaced on X, captures the “Sabi Girl” in a close embrace with a man wearing a flat cap and glasses, instantly sending fans into overdrive.

For an artist known for carefully separating her booming career from her personal life, the video offered a rare glimpse behind the curtain.

Ayra Starr was captured cuddling a mystery man. Photos: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

Within hours, the clip had spread across platforms, drawing intense attention and thousands of comments.

Despite the noise online, Ayra Starr has not addressed the video or commented on the identity of the man.

The singer has remained focused on her music, fashion appearances, and international milestones, leaving her personal life firmly in the realm of speculation.

The episode highlights how even a brief, unguarded moment can ignite massive public interest when it involves a global star. For Ayra Starr, whose brand has been built on talent, confidence, and mystery, the attention shows just how closely fans watch her every move.

Ayra Starr speaks on relocating to the United States

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr had relocated to New York, the United States.

In an interview with Hot 93.7, the 23-year-old explained that New York has always held a special place in her heart.

The singer, who recently named Wizkid as the King of Afrobeats, described the city as a space that reminds her of home.

She stated:

“I really like it here. I might actually move here… It just felt amazing. New York reminds me of Lagos. The energy, the people, the African diaspora… I feel at home here.”

According to her, performing in New York has always come with a special kind of magic. So when she finally decided to relocate, she said it felt like a natural progression rather than a dramatic escape.

As expected, fans wondered whether the singer’s move meant drifting away from Nigeria or abandoning the Afrobeats culture that shaped her.

She emphasised that her relocation is not a rejection of her roots but a deliberate step to expand them.

She stated:

“I moved to broaden my sound and just to make my people proud around the world. I want to carry my culture wherever I go.”

Watch the video here:

Ayra Starr recently revealed that she has relocated from Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr and Tems’ mums link up

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, a photo of Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers surfaced online, warming the hearts of their fans.

In the post, the two women walked side by side, seemingly engaged in an important conversation.

Fans tried to identify each of them and pointed out the features they share with their daughters.

Source: Legit.ng