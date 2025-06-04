Nasboi survives accident on Day 7 of his 36-state journey to get Davido’s attention, tells fans: “No single scratch”

Emotional fans react online, some urging him to stop the risky mission, while others cheer him on

Viral tour included visits to Osun and Kano government secretariats with placards begging for Davido’s attention

Nigerian singer and content creator Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has spoken out following a scary accident he suffered while on a daring mission to get music star Davido’s attention.

The entertainer, who embarked on a journey across all 36 states of Nigeria about a week ago, revealed that he was involved in a car crash on the seventh day of the tour.

A video of the accident scene quickly surfaced online, leaving many fans concerned about his safety. Thankfully, Nasboi went live shortly after to assure everyone that he came out unscathed.

He posted:

“Few hours ago!! No injuries sustained, No single scratch. Now I’m thinking if I should stop or to continue.”

Despite the close shave, Nasboi said he wouldn’t blame the crash on the tour, insisting that such an incident could have happened anywhere.

“I would not blame it on the journey, as it could have happened in Lagos as well,” he told fans during his live video.

Nasboi had earlier shared pictures of himself kneeling in front of government secretariats in states like Osun and Kano, holding a placard pleading with Davido to collaborate with him.

See the post here:

Netizens share their thoughts

Following the scary update, social media users flooded Nasboi’s page with emotional and heartfelt messages. While some begged him to quit the journey for his safety, others encouraged him to push through.

@zamosings said:

“I no even like the fact say everybody knows about your travels. Too risky, no be everybody online be fans! Stay safe pls.”

@josephmomodu wrote:

“Omor thank God for life. But when huge challenges like this surface, just know your next great chapter is about to unfold.”

@mcanthony__ added:

“Nasiru stay safe out there. I love you bro. Finish up. I’m sure David wants you to stop already, but finish up – it’s part of that story.”

@n6oflife warned:

“Pls bro, free this concept abeg. Nigeria no safe for this kain waka. This is unnecessarily risky.”

@by_avalon shared a car advice:

“Continue, just avoid Toyota cars.. except for their SUVs. You need car wey get weight and mad brakes for the long journeys.”

@maestro2dworld encouraged:

“Keep going brother, that's just an obstacle, I promise. @davido please don’t allow the enmies of @iamnasboi mock at him.”*

@bod_republic insisted:

“Stop ke? It’s already too late oo. It won’t make sense oo. No, no!”

@aphricanace said:

“Thank God for keeping you safe my bro! Omo, let the journey go bro, safety first. Davido has already heard you loud and clear by now. E sure me die!”

@evesoal appealed to Davido:

“Thank God you’re safe. When it comes to material things, God will always provide. @davido please help @iamnasboi, let him come back to Lagos Biko. This isn’t to put pressure on you, just fans wanting you to put a smile on another fan.”

