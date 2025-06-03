Nigerian skit maker and musician Nasnoui has just been involved in a ghastly accident while travelling across Nigerian states

Nasboi embarked on a self-imposed journey about seven days ago in order to get Davido’s attention for a verse

Sadly, his Day 7 journey resulted in an accident that could have claimed his life, leaving fans with serious concern

Nigerians have just been hit with an unpleasant report about popular skit maker and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi.

It was reported by an Instagram blog identified as BlackXcellence that Nasboi has just been involved in a ghastly accident while on his interstate tour.

Nasboi involved in ghastly accident, video spreads panic. Credit: @nasboi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer had embarked on an interstate journey in a bid to get Davido, a top Nigerian singer’s attention, in order to secure a hit track.

Nasboi went live following the incident, which could have been an unfortunate one, letting his fans know that he was doing okay.

He also stated that he would not blame it on the journey, as it could have happened in Lagos as well

See the post here:

Drama as Davido, Sophia Momodu reunite

Recall, Davido and his estranged ex and baby mama, Sophia Momodu were recently spotted together in Lagos.

The Nigerian singer was seen walking into his daughter Imade's 10th birthday with his uncle to celebrate her.

A video where Davido and Sophia came together in an awkward post to take pictures with Imade has trended online.

Nasboi's accident spreads panic online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@sassbyday said:

"That’s how he would have set davido up for drags😢😢😢 stop this madness please."

@bigg.prime said:

"Obob make my OBO nor drop verse o! E get why ❤️."

@summer_bowi said:

"Guy pay David collect verse no go risk ur life."

@abdullahhii1 said:

"Carry ur money go ft Davido no be all those ones make you de do oo."

@baby_oxford1 said:

"God will be with you and you will get what you want and uplift you ijn."

@tilapia_sabi said:

"Nah prank , I kno believe the accident 😂nothing dis warey kno fit do with caterEfe 😂."

@eminentconsults7 said:

"To trust @iamnasboi sef hard😂😂Coz e fit be prank oooo😂😂😂Stay safe always boss❤️30BG Dey for you!!."

@themayorofhighbury said:

"Oga pay collect verse see as you wan kill yourself ontop wetin?

@adekunle7105 said:

"Who send you. You think David isn’t aware of all this you’re doing already. Baba go gather money come 😅😅😅."

@j6055130 said:

"All this na strategy to draw Davido attention na lie this guy no get any accidents and I was there when it happened."

@bob_wealth001 said:

"Heaven no dey among the 36 state we have now make Mann take am easy ooo😂😂."

@shegezy_ad said:

"You guys should stop tagging OBO Abeg wetin be this self na."

@anonymousanonimo5 said:

"Every past presidents no travel the whole 36 states to win elections."

Nasboi kneels in front of Osun, Kano govt secretariats

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nasboi shared how he intends to gain music star Davido's attention for collaboration on a new song.

The skit maker and singer shared pictures of him in front of the government secretariats of Osun and Kano states carrying a placard.

Nasboi's pictures which have since gone viral, stirring reactions from celebrities, fans and the DMW label boss.

