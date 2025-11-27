Davido’s wife Chioma Adeleke caught the attention of many as she raved about her famous husband

Recall that the adorable duo had an eventful time last weekend during the wedding celebration of the singer’s brother

Chioma took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the photos the musician uploaded of them from the wedding ceremony

Chioma Rowland Adeleke couldn’t hide her excitement after new photos of herself and her husband, music star Davido, surfaced online.

The heart-warming pictures were taken during the wedding ceremony of Davido’s elder brother, Nicholas Adeleke, held in Atlanta.

Chioma showers praise on Davido as new photos emerge. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The images, which Davido proudly shared on his Instagram feed, captured the couple looking elegant and deeply connected as they celebrated with family and friends.

Fans quickly noticed Chioma’s affectionate reaction, as she gushed over her husband’s look on her Instagram.

The chef playfully declared, “My handsome husband.”

The post has since made headlines, with fans celebrating the couple’s sweet moment.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido delighted his fans recently after sharing beautiful photos of his extended family at his elder brother’s wedding ceremony.

The singer posted heartwarming pictures on social media, showing him posing happily with his wife Chioma and their daughter Hailey as they celebrated the special occasion.

The pictures also showed the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, with several of his grandchildren.

In the photos, Davido looked relaxed and joyful. Chioma also drew admiration from fans for her elegant look, while Hailey warmed hearts with her bright smile.

The images quickly sparked reactions online, with many netizens praising the singer for showcasing his family.

However, some social media users were quick to point out the absence of his first daughter, Imade.

A timeline of Davido and Chioma's love

Their love story began before Davido became famous, during his college years at Babcock University.

Recall that David and Chioma attended the same university, where he studied music, and Chioma studied economics.

He was enamoured with her the instant he laid eyes on her, but Chioma was not as impressed at first.

In late 2017, Snapchat videos of Davido with an anonymous young lady leaked online, sparking rumours of a romance between the two.

However, in January 2018, Davido revealed to the world that he was in a relationship after accompanying the young lady (Chioma) to a private family function in Ede, Osun state.

The lovebirds were thought to have started dating about 2015, but they kept their romance private.

Internet buzzes after Chioma gushes over new photos with Davido. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

However, in 2018, Davido made his girlfriend the female lead in the video for his popular song 'Assurance', which he composed for her. In September 2019, Davido stunned fans by posting photos from his introduction event on his Instagram page.

Their romance progressed when Davido proposed to then-pregnant Chioma during a secret dinner in London, and she accepted. The tear-drop diamond ring, etched with 'Assurance', cost approximately ₦3 million at the time.

In 2022, tragedy struck when the couple lost their child in a drowning accident at their home while they were gone. According to social media reports, Ifeanyi, who turned three eleven days ago, slipped into a pool and drowned.

In 2023, the pair welcomed twins into the world in the United States, which delighted the singer's fans. On October 10, 2023, speculation about the children's births surfaced online. In June 2024, the couple married in one of Lagos State's most lavish, festival-style weddings.

One year later, Davido's long-awaited white wedding took place in Florida, USA.

Chioma celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

Source: Legit.ng