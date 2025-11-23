Davido's Chioma warmed hearts online after a video showed her sharing a moment with the singer’s second child, Hailey

In a video from the surprise birthday dinner Chioma threw for the singer, she is seen conversing with Hailey, who sits on her lap

Hailey and Chioma were seen happily engrossed in their discussion without taking note of their environment

A beautiful video of Chioma Rowland-Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music superstar Davido, cuddling with his daughter Hailey Adeleke has gone viral, eliciting emotional responses from fans online.

In the video, Chioma was seen conversing cordially with Hailey, who replied with joy and affection, producing a pleasant scene that left many viewers pleased by their tight relationship.

Internet melts as Chioma bonds adorably with Davido’s daughter Hailey. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma held Hailey on her lap, and the young child, who adores her stepmother, was spotted fiddling with her hair.

Fans also noted that Hailey became so engrossed in her conversation with Chioma that she failed to notice when her father, Davido, called "my daughter."

Hailey Adeleke, born May 9, 2017, is Davido's second daughter and the child of his ex-girlfriend Amanda (also known as Laplubelle), who lives in the United States. She lives partially in the United States and frequently spends time with Davido on his tours, holidays, and celebrations.

In an interview, Davido attributed Chioma with being the driving force behind his success, stating that when he disputes with her, his career suffers. He also thanked Chioma for being a nice stepmother to his children and mentioned a sweet moment between her and Hailey.

Watch the video below:

Netizens flocked to social media to express their adoration, noting that Hailey and Chioma had significant facial similarities despite not being biologically related.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mzz_yaa_reggie said:

"Her mum is not a bitter woman."

dr.shadiekay said:

"You can tell she's so free with Chi, playing with her hair ❤️❤️❤️."

vikfa_200 said:

"Chioma is very matured for her age, and I love it😍."

queen_deola said:

"It's how comfortable she is for me. Nothing looks forced mehn ❤️❤️❤️."

olu_yemisi said:

"See how is playing with her bonus Mums hair 😍😍 video of the day ❤️."

mizattah said:

"Chi does everything so well it’s unbelievable ❤️😍."

therealdave_xx said:

"Chioma could pass for her biological mum so cute 😍."

taylor_dosier11 said:

"My people make una join hand close my teeth😂."

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"This lil girl is making us all see who chioma truly is 🙌🥰💎🥰💎🥰💎🥰💎🥰."

joy6903 said:

"Chi just finished me, what a sweet soul😍😍😍😍 beautiful in and out😍😍😍😍."

mo_special01 said:

"These two lookalike so damm much ❤️❤️."

chygirloby said:

"I love this! You can tell they have a genuine friendship and stepmother-stepdaughter relationship. ❤️❤️❤️."

queensoso_ville said:

"When Davido said Chioma is the only woman I can leave my kids with and be rest assured she’d treat them like her own he meant it 😍❤️. Chi loves deep and it so beautiful to see ❤️❤️❤️."

misan8200 said:

"She is definitely COMFORTABLE with mom Chioma. Also, Haileys' mom has done an excellent job raising her well. Chioma is our favourite mom here in the USA.❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲."

obidimmad1st said:

"If you love someone you must love everything around and about him. Chioma is wonderful and the girl’s mum is also a good woman."

mizattah said:

"Who noticed how comfortable Hailey is playing with Chis hair n all ❤️😍… at the end of the day Hailey’s mum is a good woman in my opinion ❤️❤️."

aferokheglory5 said:

"Sophia is a good mom,if you like argue....you don't relate with me.. please don't relate with my child☺️.....make everybody do wetin them want✌️."

fulgencia_m said:.

"Hailey is so free with chi, that shows pure love from the queen👏👏👏👏👏."

cometh_quinci2 said:

"She might actually be the most friendly stepmom you come across 😊❤️this is sweet."

iam_evorona said:

"We know she’s your daughter David and proud 5&6 i love it for him proud father🤩 🥰."

solution_baby_123 said:

"The only thing you should quit wearing as you get older is the weight of other people’s opinion."

kekemustke said:

"Many wives were called only one was CHOSEN...❤️."

bellz_beautyy said:

"You can she’s so free with her, look at her playing with her hair😍😍."

kingsliveth said:

"Chioma is Davido’s better half. Nothing you wan tell me…❤️"

africa__celebrities_courtroom said:

"Her Mom is not a bitter woman 👩 so lovely ❤️❤️."

tendaibk said:

"The was she's touching Chioma's hair speaks a lot❤️."

chiomachukwu47 said:

"Chioma said do you see the bag I bought from you ND Hailey said ya I saw it 😊."

Chioma’s affectionate gesture toward Hailey stirs warm reactions. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

