A rare reunion brought actress Bisola Badmus to tears as her son finally connected with Fuji legend Kwam1 during a live performance

The actress once publicly called Kwam1 a deadbeat father, making the unexpected reconciliation even more emotional

Fans at the event captured the touching father-son moment, with many praising Bisola’s strength over the years

Actress Bisola Badmus has experienced an emotional moment she had long hoped for. Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1, finally acknowledged and reunited with their son in public.

The moment, captured on Emiralty TV and now circulating online, unfolded during one of the singer’s recent performances.

Bisola Badmus was in to tears as her son finally connected with Fuji legend Kwam1. Photos: Bisola Badmus, KWAM 1.

The actress, who attended the event with her son, could not hold back tears as father and child reconnected on stage.

According to the video footage, Kwam1 was in the middle of his performance when Bisola and her son walked toward the stage. The Fuji legend paused briefly, looked at the young boy, and then acknowledged him warmly.

Eyewitnesses said she broke down almost immediately, her hands covering her face as she tried to contain her emotions. Those close to her comforted her while she wiped away tears.

This unexpected display came after years of tension and unanswered questions surrounding Kwam1’s relationship with their son.

Back in 2024, during her son’s 10th birthday celebration, Bisola publicly shaded Kwam1 on social media, calling him a deadbeat father.

She lamented that she had carried the burden of raising their son alone and had been “father and mother” for the child.

@Odunola Taiye

'I'm really really happy for this post I saw tonight... Honestly dey resemble each other... Alihamudullahi Robin Aleemina sukura lilahi... Almighty Allah will make him great and successful including my lovely children's too...Amin..."

Bisola Badmus once publicly called Kwam1 a deadbeat father. Photo: Bisola Badmus.

Bisola Badmus' son gets scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bisola Badmus' son, Malik, was granted a scholarship to further his education after calling out KWAM 1.

Following her passionate outcry for support, Biola, in a recent statement, announced that Bisola’s son had been awarded a scholarship from a kind-hearted Nigerian, relieving the struggling mother.

Biola also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and showed love to Bisola after her interview.

