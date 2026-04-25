Two female best friends recently graduated from Abia state university as medical doctors and they shared their academic journey online

They preached the gospel of friendship and recounted how they stayed and prayed with each other amid all academic challenges

Following their graduation, they celebrated themselves online, stating that the journey took about nine years

Two best friends completed their medical training at Abia State University and celebrated the achievement online.

The proud scholars recounted their experience on the internet, leaving netizens emotional.

Best friends celebrate becoming medical doctors. Photo credit: @ollieandwendy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Best friends become medical doctors

The duo, who used the handle @ollieandwendy on TikTok, posted about their accomplishment on the platform.

They spoke about the institution that had enabled both of them to qualify as doctors and extended congratulatory messages to themselves as the newest medical practitioners.

According to them, the period of study lasted roughly nine years and involved many difficult moments.

They noted that the process included frequent emotional stress, private supplications, and occasions when they nearly abandoned the course.

Despite those obstacles, they persevered and reached the end together.

Best friends become medical doctors at the same time. Photo credit: @ollieandwendy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The caption read:

"Na school wey turn two besties to medical doctors we go bow for. Congratulations to we the latest doctors in town. 9 years. Countless tears, silent prayers, almost giving up but we’re still here. Not just friends, we carried each other through it all. Today, we become Doctors."

Reactions as best friends become graduates

Nigerians reacted massively in the comments section.

@NurseEmily_Diva said:

"Can’t wait for my convocation and induction to use this sound with my best girl this year."

@Adazion said:

"The joy of making it in life with your bestie is always extraordinary congratulations to you both. more grace upon you guys."

@Old warri mama wrote:

"Congratulations dearies, the school did. not turn you to medical doctors your hard work did well done to you both and more wins in Jesus name."

@NurseEmily_Diva added:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@Kiki said:

"Doing this December with my man whom I met on admission day, I asked him directions and till today it 5 years of us being together."

@Zari Brown wrote:

"I met 3 of my friends in first year 1st sem a guy and two ladies we are still friends just that I’m still on campus and they are working. It’s so beautiful meeting good people as friends. anyways congratulations on how far you’ve come."

@Eternity Shan said:

"I can’t wait to graduate with the girl that has been there for me at university. I will show her my gratitude."

@Ngozi said:

"Congratulations stranger! I’ll be back with @Rachel Babs to steal this inspo and caption in 2027."

@Pau_Lina reacted:

"My own friend literally forgot about me because I didn't get to school after SHS but yet reaches out to me when she's in need sigh!"

See the post below:

UNILAG best friends graduate with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two best friends who studied at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, graduated with first-class degrees and other milestones.

One emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the department, while the other became the Best Graduating Male Student.

Source: Legit.ng