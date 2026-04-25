A young boy has cried out in sorrow after checking his 2026 JAMB result despite months of preparation and sleepless nights

He compared the result with his strong WAEC performance and his school days, when he was recognised as a top student

The student broke down in tears, worried about his nursing ambition and how his mother would react to his score

Atambi John Ofar, a young boy who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam, has lamented about his result despite having sleepless nights in preparation.

The young boy had taken to his TikTok to pour out his heart and frustration while comparing his WAEC result he wrote last year, 2025, to his current UTME result.

A young boy cries out in pain after checking her result. Photo credit: @kelzyfrezce.001/TikTOk

Source: TikTok

Atambi John Ofar finished school in 2025, and decided to wait to the following year to write his JAMB examination.

Explaining his ordeal, he said:

"So, I didn't want to write my JAMB that last year. I wanted to write this year because I felt I was not ready enough. So I stayed, I studied from last year June or so. I've been studying my JAMB past questions, studying my Physics, my Chemistry."

Best student weeps after checking JAMB result

Despite having a strong academic background, including a B3 in WAEC Biology, and being celebrated as a "best student" by his teachers, he scored an aggregate of 172, with a disappointing 46 in Biology.

One of the most confusing aspects of Jonathan's story is his claim that the exam felt easy. He noted that during the test, the questions appeared "very familiar," giving him the impression that he was performing well.

However, his joy was cut short when his result was released. With his Biology result known, he scored 59 in English, 59 in Physics, and 47 in Chemistry.

See the screenshot of his result below:

A boy who wrote his 2026 JAMB posts his result. Photo credit: @kelzyfrezce.001/TikTok

Source: TikTok

For a student aspiring to study Nursing, this score is significantly below the competitive cut-off marks for most Nigerian universities.

In the video, Jonathan broke down in tears, expressing his fear of facing his mother. He revealed that his mom had already been bragging to her friends about his academic prowess, expecting him to be among the top scorers in the country.

Watch the emotional moment in the video below:

Reactions as boy weeps checking JAMB score

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

TWINNY👯 ANGELS said:

"Sorry your results is good is not that bad depending on the course you want to study."

Dat girl tee said:

"I scored 205 me that wanted to medicine the lord help u sha."

fazzy lord said:

"We have IMSU, uniport, poly and private university."

Daily Vibe TV

"Guy, you tried na, you can go for nursing in a private university they accept."

CELEB said:

"Same here. 209 I don give up am switching to radiography."

Angel said:

"Why is everyone getting English 59 even me with my English score, and a lot of people have the same."

BENIAH said:

"Is okay, actually is not easy, okay. put God first in everything."

Mother posts son's WAEC and JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 JAMB candidate's mother has caused a commotion on X after she shared his WAEC and UTME results on the social media platform.

While the woman took pride in her son's UTME and WAEC performance, many social media users noticed something about his chemistry score.

Source: Legit.ng