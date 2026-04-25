The Niger Good Governance Forum has endorsed Senator Musa for a third term, citing outstanding performance

Senator Musa was commended for consistency in lawmaking and engagement with constituents' needs

The Forum stressed the continuity in representation to sustain development projects in Niger East

A Niger-based civic group, the Niger Good Governance Forum, has endorsed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for a third term in the National Assembly, citing what it described as his performance in lawmaking and constituency representation.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said its decision followed a review of the senator’s activities since assuming office in the Senate, particularly in the Niger East senatorial district.

Niger group backs Senator Sani Musa for a second term, citing performance and constituency impact. Photo credit: @MohdSaniMusa

Source: Twitter

Senator Musa has demonstrated consistency - Group

According to the statement signed by its president, Bagudu Musa Bagudu, the forum said Musa has demonstrated consistency in legislative duties and responsiveness to constituents’ needs.

It said the senator had maintained active engagement with grassroots communities while contributing to debates and oversight functions in the upper chamber.

The group also pointed to constituency interventions credited to the senator, including support for small businesses, education initiatives and community development projects across Niger East.

It added that his work in the Senate reflected “accessibility and accountability” and said his interventions had had visible impact in several communities.

“Beyond the chambers, his interventions at the constituency level have touched lives directly. From support for small businesses to educational assistance and infrastructure facilitation, the evidence of his work is visible and widely acknowledged,” Bagudu said.

Sani Musa: Call for continuity ahead of elections

The forum said continuity in representation would help sustain ongoing projects and deepen development efforts in the district.

“We believe sustaining his tenure will consolidate ongoing initiatives and deliver greater benefits to the people,” the statement read.

“We believe that the progress made so far should not be disrupted. A third term will provide the opportunity to deepen ongoing initiatives and deliver even greater benefits to the people."

It urged voters in Niger East to support his re-election bid, describing him as a “dependable leader” with a clear focus on development.

“We urge the good people of Niger East to continue supporting Senator Mohammed Sani Musa. Leadership is about results, and he has shown that he can deliver,” Bagudu added.

The endorsement adds to early political positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections, as lawmakers across the country begin to build support bases for re-election campaigns.

2027 race takes shape as support builds for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa in Niger East. Photo credit: @MohdSaniMusa

Source: Twitter

Yahaya Bello backs ADC lawmaker Leke Abejide for 3rd term

In a related development, former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has publicly backed Leke Abejide for a third term in the House of Representatives, arguing that experienced lawmakers are better positioned to attract projects and influence national decisions.

Bello made the appeal on Sunday, April 19, in Abuja during the 50th birthday celebration of Abejide’s wife, Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, which also coincided with the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The event drew political figures and stakeholders from Kogi state, prompting Bello to use the occasion to send a clear political message ahead of the 2027general elections.

Source: Legit.ng