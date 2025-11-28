Grammy-winning Nigerian music diva Tems shared what she admires about her senior colleague Wizkid

The Afrosoul star made this known during a question-and-answer session with her fans on Elon Musk’s X

Tems’ remarks took many by surprise, considering her guarded persona, as fans shared their views on it

Nigerian singer Tems has shared a rare and poignant insight into her relationship with Afrobeats sensation Wizkid, causing extensive discussion on social media.

The announcement came during a rare Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), just days after she astonished fans by releasing her third EP, Love Is a Kingdom.

While the Grammy-winning singer spent the majority of the session talking to fans about her new seven-track album, one question stood out: a fan asked Tems what she liked most about one of her biggest collaborations, Wizkid.

Tems didn't mince words. She responded to the fan's question with a simple yet significant statement:

"His heart, his work ethic."

She emphasised the statement with a heart emoji, a digital symbol of devotion that quickly went viral.

Legit.ng recalls that Wizkid and Tems collaborated on Essence, which was released in 2020 on Wizkid's Made in Lagos album and became a global success, earning multiple award nominations.

See the post below:

