Nigerian musician Davido melted hearts recently with charming pictures of his family at his elder brother’s wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer’s brother, Ayoola Adeleke, officially wedded his fiancée, Jessica, last weekend

Sharing pictures of some of the beautiful moments, netizens quickly made observations on who was present and absent

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has delighted his fans recently after sharing beautiful photos of his extended family at his elder brother’s wedding ceremony.

The singer posted heartwarming pictures on social media, showing him posing happily with his wife Chioma and their daughter Hailey as they celebrated the special occasion.

Davido shares beautiful family moments from brother’s wedding, stirs mixed reactions. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The pictures also showed the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, with several of his grandchildren.

In the photos, Davido looked relaxed and joyful. Chioma also drew admiration from fans for her elegant look, while Hailey warmed hearts with her bright smile.

The images quickly sparked reactions online, with many netizens praising the singer for showcasing his family.

However, some social media users were quick to point out the absence of his first daughter, Imade.

See the pictures below:

Davido and family trend online

dordormj said:

"This family is very supportive of each other’s affairs."

hameedahadayi said:

"Hailey is sooo pretty ❤️😍😍🔥🔥🔥! She will be soo famous and great! I can see that already."

sophia615498 said:

"You too posted this, did anyone call out imade she should just rest, we all know that style she will just ask herself questions or just tell someone to ask her the, does she not have relatives that can tell her some home truth my own left me after several years of relationship without marring and went and married my best friend but guess what am still the wife's friend, he was still asking me out but I refused and now we are all cool, my son stays with him whenever he is on holiday i moved on and got married to my own husband but he is late now 😉."

julianvowlet said:

"All I can say is that, David is blessed."

chisomokoya said:

"Hailey is so pretty so cute always happy."

dstarzcreative said:

"This comment section is toxic."

browniwales said:

"Happy and beautiful family 😍😍 seeing my Chivido gives me so much joy."

chisomokoya said:

"See how she is always happy with her bain misérable old cargo fans base favourite daughter can't even smile in her father présent she go just carry her face way look like her mother with bitterness like her mom."

selenadrez1 said:

"The wedding was held in the United States 🇺🇸, maybe as at that tim,e Sophia and Imade where in Nigeria. Imade can’t attend the wedding without her mother in the US with her . I’m sure if it was held in Nigeria she would have attended. David is married now , Imade won’t attend all celebrations. She’s based in Nigeria Dad based in America 🇺🇸."

nairavalueking said:

"I love the last slide. So rich in culture. So beautiful ❤️."

towela_mn said:

"Awww happy Hailey. Always smiling… so beautiful 😍."

ubabe24 said:

"Beautiful Hailey ❤️."

misjules_fabrics_accessories said:

"Family raised in love."

Davido trends after dropping lovely family pictures. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu on daughter’s absence at Davido's family function

Sophia Momodu responded to a curious netizen about her daughter Imade's absence from Davido's 33rd birthday party.

This came as videos captured the music star's second daughter, Hailey, at the event in Atlanta.

Her response to the netizen about Imade's absence ignited comments, with many criticising Sophia.

