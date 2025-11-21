Nigerian music superstar Davido celebrated his 33rd birthday in heartfelt style as videos from the event went viral

The father of twins was surrounded by family, friends, and team members, alongside his beautiful wife, Chioma

The occasion saw the singer reflect on his journey, both personally and professionally, in a moving speech that left many emotional

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The musician, who turned 33, was feted by his wife, Chioma, as well as family and friends in Atlanta, United States.

The party was attended by his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, his elder sister Sharon, his father, Adedeji Adeleke, his cousins, and many others.

While giving a statement at the celebration, Davido mentioned that he released his first song when he was 17 and is now 33.

He declared this year one of the best, adding that he had married the most beautiful woman and had their children. The singer also mentioned that he was working on a new album.

“I dropped my first song when I was 17, and now I’m 33. This year is one of my best years ever, I got married to the most beautiful woman, and we had our babies.”

Davido celebrated his birthday with a sold-out event at Atlanta's 21,000-seat State Farm Arena.

Watch his birthday speech below:

Legit.ng also reported that Davido reacted to the viral attack on a church in Kwara and the abduction of girls in Kebbi State.

The country was thrown into confusion over the two attacks, one in Kwara and the other in Kebbi, with many celebrities lending their voices.

In a post on his Instagram story, Davido sent his condolences to the families affected by the attacks.

He expressed that his heart goes out to the young girls in Kebbi, stating that no family deserves such pain.

The singer also emphasised that people should stand together in unity so that every child can grow up in safety.

Davido turns 33 and reflects on love, marriage, and parenthood. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido calls for joint effort to tackle insecurity

In his post, Davido called on people to help bring the abducted girls back to their families.

He urged those with credible information to work with security agencies to aid in their safe return.

The music star prayed for God’s protection over the girls while they remain in the abductors' custody.

Davido also laid a curse on the sponsors of insecurity and disorder in Nigeria, wishing them shame for their actions.

Davido's birthday speech trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

edohsarah04 said:

"He speaks about his wife in any little opportunity 😢 so sweet ❤️."

cbnbutterfly said:

"They can't relate at alllllll!!!! Your wife is beautiful."

akuaampoh said:

"I love men who appreciate and pamper their women in public. Every man who's serious about his woman won't stop letting everyone know he's taken. See how she's blushing🤩 I love this for her😍😍."

orunwa_doris

"Oh yes our wife is the most beautiful."

cecilianwafor9 said:

"Obsessed with his wife 😍👏."

ayoayo623 said:

"Not chef chi blushing 😍😍, love them so much."

adjoa__rose said:

"Emphasis on the “ most beautiful woman “ ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ijeoma.nwankpa said:

"He knows what he is saying, it comes from the heart, his wife is beautiful."

niny____sweetann said:

"Between chioma and davido fans I no sabi who man love pass 😍😍😍every opportunity he gat he praises them ❤️❤️❤️oh how well i love you king."

realeniolammy said:

"I don watch ham reach 10times😍😍Abeg make una tell me to swipe up nah😂😂I too love Love ❤️."

blazing_pearl said:

"And there she is blushing Beautifully as she should❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

