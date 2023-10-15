Top Nigerian singer Davido has now shared more details about his newborn twins to the joy of many fans

The music star who was recently spoke at the United Masters’ Selection 005 revealed how him and Chioma reacted after finding out they were having twins

Davido’s emotional testimony about welcoming his twins the same month he lost his son the previous year got Nigerians talking

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now shared an emotional testimony about welcoming twins with his wife, Chioma.

The DMW boss was recently a guest at the United Masters’ Selection 005 with Steve Stoute where he was asked a series of questions about his life including his family.

Fans react as Davido shares testimony about his twins with Chioma. Photos: @davido

Davido noted that what he went through could have made a lot of people want to stop believing in God but he was still able to have faith and continue doing what he loves to do.

He said:

“It’s very hard, a lot of people who those things happened to, you will never want to believe in God every in your life I’m telling you, but to still have faith and to still be able to do what I love, having a great team around me, just focusing and now we’re almost at the finish line.”

Davido reveals how he and Chioma reacted to finding out they were having twins

Also during the event, Davido spoke on the news of him and his wife, Chioma welcoming twins.

The music star recounted how he and Chioma took the news of them expecting twins when they eventually found out about it.

The Unavailable crooner said that he and his wife were shaking when they discovered they were expecting two babies. According to him, it all happened in the same month of October when he lost his son Ifeanyi in 2022 and he gave birth to twins in October 2023.

He said:

“When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month. My son passed last year October, my wife gave birth this year October so it’s crazy.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Davido shares testimony about his twins

A number of netizens reacted to the video of Davido speaking about his twins and many of them thanked God on his behalf. Read some of their comments below:

nekky130:

“thank you Jesus. congratulations to you and Chioma.”

@Sneezy4Sure2:

“This befits the song "Come see what the Lord has done" @davido Congrats you are a living testimony.”

ADE OLA:

“Bigger compensation baba god is too good.”

user4708168867242:

“u deserve it davido n chioma. we love you.”

sammie:

“You see this God , I will stick to him forever.”

say sandra:

“This God is too much master planner.”

CANDY:

“The sound of that my wife is so sweet.”

user2198445021357:

“thank God for his mercy upon and ur family congratulations.”

