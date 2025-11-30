Some videos shared from Femi Adebayo’s wife’s Instagram page have trended online as fans rejoiced

The actor and his wife sparked separation rumours a few months ago, with many blaming the movie star

Fans were excited to see the series of videos posted by his wife on social media

Fans are excited after seeing the series of videos shared by Femi Adebayo’s wife, Iyanaladuke, on her social media page.

A few months ago, anonymous blogger Gistlover alleged that the movie star and his wife, whom he married in 2016, had ended their marriage. According to the blogger, Adebayo’s wife reportedly left due to alleged infidelity.

However, the rumour was quelled by the recent videos posted by the caterer on her Instagram page.

Femi Adebayo’s wife shares family outing video

In one of her posts, the award-winning actor was seen eating out with his wife and children.

Femi appeared engrossed in a conversation with his wife while their children enjoyed their meal.

In another clip, the couple were seen on their bed, playfully teasing each other.

Wife shares video with actor’s daughter

Another video showed Femi Adebayo spending time with his daughter from his first marriage. His second wife, Iyanaladuke, was also present as the trio went out to eat.

In yet another clip, the actor whose father marked his 60 years on stage was seen changing his son’s diaper while his wife laughed in the background and playfully teased him.

Fans react to Femi Adebayo’s wife’s post

Reacting, fans of expressed the actor happiness over the development, noting that it was good to see the couple together again.

One fan even advised Femi not to allow anything to jeopardise what he has built over the years, saying he had made a solid name for himself.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Femi Adebayo's post

Reactions have trailed the videos shared by the wife of the superstar. Here are comments below:

@sweetmango_123 reacted:

"Good news. God will give you the wisdom to keep your home in Love. The best is yet to come."

@thelordismyshephard said:

"I'm so happy for you guys.Olorun seun lopolopo."

@dammysings6 shared:

"Learn to look away, your husband is a handsome man and every woman will want to have him because he's also hardworking just look away to avoid depression."

@phebian20 commented:

"Uncle Femi have missed your food so much. I can see he's enjoying it."

@asookebyajoke2 wrote:

"Blessed be the Name of the Lord it's a forever deal Eyin t'emi! Sending Love n hugs."

Femi Adebayo marks father's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, also praying for him, In the post, he shared beautiful pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loves him.

Fans joined in to celebrate his father by offering prayers and well wishes on his special day.

