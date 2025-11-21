Bolu, the first son of singer Wizkid, has reacted to the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi state

The nation was thrown into confusion after the news of the abduction went viral, and many expressed their concern over the tragic event

Fans shared their thoughts on the way Bolu started his statement and discussed his upbringing

Singer Ayodeji Balogun's first son, Bolutife, has reacted to the tragic news of the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi State.

While the nation was still mourning after bandits attacked a church in Kwara State, news of the abduction in Kebbi went viral, adding to the heartbreak.

In a post on one of his social media pages, Bolu expressed his condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate incident.

He explained that his decision to speak out wasn’t because he is special, but because he is part of a generation that refuses to remain silent.

The teenager, who made his debut into music just a few weeks ago, added that he and the children who were forcibly taken from their school are the future of the country.

Bolu prays for Nigeria and abducted children

In his post, Bolu Balgun stated that, as one of the future leaders of Nigeria, they will not accept a future filled with fear.

He prayed for the protection of every missing child and for God to heal the nation that everyone loves.

Fans react to Bolu's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the young singer regarding the tragic incident. Some fans taunted his father, saying that wisdom isn’t determined by age.

They pointed out that while Wizkid had not commented on the incident, his son had shown that he was well brought up.

Other fans speculated that his father must have advised him on what to write, while some commented on the first line of his post.

In the opening of his message, Bolu mentioned being privileged, which didn’t sit well with some of his fans.

What fans said about Bolu's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@veevogee shared:

"A well raised Boy. Wisdom isn’t by age, this is a clear example."

@iamkingivy commented:

"Something una favs can’t do a kid I stan and Pakistan."

@or_i_ade commented:

"Sense wey papa no get, pikin go get ."

@chin4532877 shared:

"Na Wizkid advice him son to do this, make una day try rest abeg."

@bellawill7890wrote:

"At least this one get sense pass him papa, nice one champ."

@world_stage01 reacted:

"Who told him he was special before...why did he feel the need to start the statement with I am not doing this because I am special.. Ego has a way of showing itself."

