A lady who was chased out by Burna Boy at his concert in the US has opened up about the incident

While performing, Burna Boy spotted a couple sleeping and halted the show, telling them to leave

Fans became emotional and dragged the music star after hearing what made her fall asleep

Chaltu Jateny, the lady who was chased out by the self-acclaimed African Giant, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, during his US concert, has opened up about the incident.

The Last Last crooner had recently staged a concert, and while performing, he spotted a lady sleeping. Burna Boy halted the show and asked them to leave, even threatening not to continue if they didn’t.

Fans react to what lady said about Burna Boy. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@caltujateny

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a viral post online, the lady shared her emotional story. According to her, she was mentally, emotionally, and physically drained after losing her daughter.

She explained that she attended the concert to put a smile back on her face, adding that it took her a long time to even step out because of the trauma she had gone through.

Burna Boy trends over post by lady. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Chaltu Jateny drags Burna Boy over his action

In her post, the lady slammed the music star, who recently paid tribute to Seyi Tinubu. She said she paid for the concert and that it was her money that went to waste. She added that Burna Boy should have been more compassionate and asked why she was sleeping instead of humiliating her.

Jateny also described the singer’s action as embarrassing and humiliating to both her and her boyfriend. She further addressed people criticising her in the comments, urging them to be kind with their words.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Chaltu Jateny's post

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@koolslimchic stated

"I won’t even be worried if someone was sleeping after paying, like what if the person is attending the show after a night shift, i think it would be more fun if you bring up the person find out why or just some how try to shake off the sleep from the person."

@ topeolowoniyan share:

"We really never know what people are going through."

@ekataking_of_edo wrote:

"It is you that paid your hard earned money for the show that I blame, it's not his fault. You guys should learn to treat yourselves better and love yourselves."

@ada_nwaneriaku commented:

"Even if she wasn't going through a lot, what burna boy did was totally wrong even after wasting time to come out. What happened to bringing the lady on stage, make her feel good."

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's new album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album. The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Source: Legit.ng