The annual Ojude Oba cultural festival has officially commenced today in the ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, showcasing rich traditions through colourful family regalia and magnificent horse-riding processions before large crowds

Unlike previous editions, this year's version is happening without the long-reigning monarch of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who passed away last year in July after ruling for a historic 65 years

Stunning photos and videos have started flooding social media, capturing the grand entrance of high-profile personalities, including the president's son Seyi Tinubu and the popular fashion icon Farooq Oreagba

The ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State has once again come alive as the famous Ojude Oba Festival began in grand style, drawing thousands of visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.

The annual celebration, deeply rooted in the heritage of the Ijebu Ode people, is widely regarded as one of the country’s biggest cultural gatherings, showcasing tradition, unity and elegance.

The historic 2026 Ojude Oba festival begins today with dazzling family regalia displays. Photo: glowriified

Source: Twitter

The festival is known for its colourful displays, horse-riding processions, and coordinated family regalia that turn the town into a vibrant spectacle of culture and style.

Over the years, Ojude Oba, which means “The King’s Court,” has grown into a major tourism attraction, pulling dignitaries, celebrities, business leaders and tourists from different parts of the world, and dominating social media.

This year’s edition carries a special weight as it is held without Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who passed away in July last year after a remarkable 65-year reign.

As in previous years, the festival featured dazzling appearances by age-grade groups and cultural associations, each competing in elegance, creativity and cultural pride.

Nigeria's iconic Ojude Oba Festival returns for its 2026 edition with breathtaking photos and viral videos. Photo: glowriified

Source: Twitter

The coordinated outfits, dance displays and horse-riding parades created a breathtaking atmosphere that has already flooded social media with stunning photos and videos.

Clips circulating online captured the stylish presence of Mr Farooq Oreagba, popularly known as the “King of Steeze,” whose unique flair has made him a standout figure in past editions.

Another widely shared video showed the arrival of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the venue, adding to the excitement of the day.

With the festival now underway, the Ojude Oba once again proves to be more than just a cultural event.

It remains a powerful symbol of tradition, pride and unity for the Ijebu people, while continuing to attract national and international attention year after year.

Obi Asika speaks on Ojude Oba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, praised the cultural and economic success of the Ojude Oba festival while speaking about the impact of Farooq Oreagba.

Asika said Oreagba helped attract sponsorship and expand the reach of the cultural event through business partnerships and endorsements linked to the festival.

In a video shared alongside his message, Farooq Oreagba described the 2025 edition as the “biggest ever” and said the large crowd forced organisers to adjust the structure of the arena to accommodate attendees.

Source: Legit.ng