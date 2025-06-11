A post has captured Burna Boy's security guard making controversial remarks about Davido while the latter was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him

Fans were not pleased with the security guard's comments, and many took to social media to express their discontent

A security guard of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has taken a swipe at his boss’s colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Burna Boy recently took delivery of a multi-million naira McLaren Senna sports car, which trended online.

While posing with the luxury car, one of Burna Boy’s security guards decided to reignite the ongoing feud between the two artists.

In a post on TikTok, he asked, “Who the hell is Davido?” while happily standing by Burna Boy’s car.

Many fans of Davido, who recently reunited with his first daughter, were not happy with the security guard’s comment.

They criticized the music star's security guard harshly for his remark, calling him a "slave" and pointing out that he was simply posing with a car he may never get the chance to drive.

Other fans questioned why people seem to enjoy trolling Davido.

It’s important to note that the three biggest artists in Nigeria, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid have not been on good terms for a while, with their fans continuing to fuel the rivalry among the three stars.

@beautytrapbar wrote:

"Very heavy weakness sign full your body guy."

@_eminado_xx shared:

"Una dey see now o, if Davido use the same amount buy bracelet for Chioma now, una go dey say he like competition."

@anniehaircollection reacted:

"Davido lives rent free in their heads at this point."

@tasharrh said:

"Always trying y insert Davido name in everything. Ewu Diddy baby oil."

@goodness_umoh stated:

"Wetin David really do una? Ur Oga buy his choice of car u come shade another person. All of us get wetin we like. David Dey buy car wey de him mind."

@official_saritaraw commented:

"When them carry slave enter palace give am chair to seat down with chiefs wetin una expect, yall really need Davido for ur camp to stay alive cus Y not I like as na him be the air una need to take stay alive ."

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido displayed how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine.

He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick and asked after her welfare. Fans were excited to see Davido's relationship with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

