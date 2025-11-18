Nigerian music superstar 2baba recently threw a heartwarming birthday celebration for his new wife, Natasha

The event was attended by close family and friends, making it a private yet memorable affair

Fans took to social media to share their excitement and admiration for the couple, praising 2baba for his thoughtful gesture

Legendary musician 2baba has shown his love for his wife, Natasha, by throwing a low-key birthday event for her.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo politician added a new year, and 2baba had graciously celebrated her.

2baba goes all out for wife Natasha’s birthday. Credit: @2babashouse

Source: Instagram

He claimed that he is unable to explain the enormous affection she has shown him.

The iconic singer stated that he adores Natasha and eagerly awaits the opportunity to spend his life together.

Photos from the birthday party are circulating online. According to reports, the music icon hosted friends and family at the celebration.

2baba spoils wife Natasha on her birthday. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru's birthday comes after 2Baba's estranged wife and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, embraced a new era as she turned 41 on Thursday, November 13.

Legit.ng reported that Annie, via her Instagram page, shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a red dress, styled by her friend and celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry.

See them below:

In a previous report, 2baba described his famous song African Queen as both a blessing and a hardship in his long-running music career.

Speaking on the Entertainment & Lifestyle show, the singer stated that the 2004 classic defined his career but also presented various hurdles along the road.

He said: "That song has been a huge blessing and has turned into a problem for me, you know, but like I said earlier, I'm grateful for everything."

Reflecting on his path, 2baba stated that, while African Queen remains his most memorable song, he has recorded many other songs that people really enjoy.

"There are so many other songs I have that are brilliant, and many people resonate with them too," according to him.

African Queen, which was released in 2004 as part of 2baba's debut solo album Face 2 Face, propelled him to international fame and cemented his status as one of Africa's most acclaimed musical exports.

The song gained him numerous honours, including BET, MTV Europe, and MOBO awards, making him the first African artist to win all three.

However, its legacy has not been without controversy, as his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, also known as Blackface, has frequently accused him of stealing the song.

2baba has continuously denied the charges, claiming that African Queen was a collaborative effort from their band days, rather than an act of stealing.

The long-running controversy resurfaced in August 2025, when Billboard declared African Queen the Greatest Afrobeats Song of All Time.

Netizens react to Natasha's birthday party

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

irre_placeable49 said:

"Na everyday now she come dey do birthday? A day after Annie's birthday she posted her birthday and today again 😂."

lady_jane_sonny said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Queen❤️🎂🎉🎁."

alexandraheights said:

"Double congratulations my people."

remyzbae said:

"We kno who get the song no worry."

ada.igwe.507464 said:

"Happy birthday to your Queen."

official_goldeneve said:

"Chai is well😢."

nat.asha4611 said:

"How old is she?"

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, trended on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng