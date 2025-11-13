Barbiecue, one of Wizkid's supporters during his feud with Davido, has unfortunately passed away

The sad news was shared on her official Instagram handle, with her family explaining how the tragic incident occurred

Fans reacted, questioning if she was playing a prank, while remembering how much she loved Wizkid

Brand influencer Barbiecue, one of Wizkid's greatest fans, has reportedly passed on to glory. The sad news was shared on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

According to the post, Barbiecue passed away after spending days in a coma due to injuries she sustained while trying to assist a woman.

Netizens react news about Wizkid’s fan Barbiecue. Photo credit@barbiecue

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer reportedly died on Monday, November 10, 2025, after falling while helping a woman with her baby carrier and suffering a head injury.

Efforts were made to keep her alive, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

Family speaks glowingly about Barbiecue

In the post, her family described the brand influencer as a kind and selfless soul, even in her final moments.

It was also shared that her laughter brought light to every room, and they stated that heaven had gained an angel.

Barbiecue's family shared sad news about her online. Photo credit@barbiecue

Source: Instagram

The family expressed the need for the prayers of her fans, emphasizing that her legacy would continue to live on.

Recall that in 2025, during the heated feud between Davido and Wizkid, Barbiecue publicly supported the "Morayo" crooner.

She taunted Davido regarding the death of his late son while defending her favorite.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Barbiecue

Reactions trailed the death of the brand influencer, as many couldn't believe that she was no more. They asked if it was a prank and warned the family about the implication. A lady even made a call to her phone and urged her to pick it up. Here are comments below:

@crystalmariampeters7 shared:

"Jesus, no na, Haba, kai, this life self, rest well dear."

@ejbaci reacted:

"Hard to believe but I hope she finds peace."

@luckyk_pounds6 commented:

"I still don't believe but rest on FC, love you rest in peace."

@yomexx15 said:

"Rest on, FC's love you and Wizkid also loves you too"

@hairbyjenny.it shared:

"Better be joke oooh, because this is too serious"

@realujunwamandy_23 h stated:

"Jesus!!!! Na so person dey take di!e Just like that? Omo! Person go struggle finish come still kpai! Menh."

@ prophet_chukwuebukaugochukwu said:

"Stop this nonsense, we all know that you want to know if we love you, we love, you so much okay, but pls don’t prank us, its a expensive prank."

