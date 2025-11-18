A man has penned an open letter to Yul Edochie on his movie storylines following the release of the actor's latest project

The man, who shared what he noticed on the Nollywood star's YouTube channel, advised him to take a cue from colleagues like Omoni Oboli

He also shared the steps Yul Edochie could take to rebrand himself despite criticism about his second marriage to actress Judy Austin

Nollywood star Yul Edochie's newly released movie Bury Him, featuring actress Lizzy Gold, has ignited reactions on social media, with a Nigerian man identified as Daddy Phill penning an open letter to the actor.

In a post via his Facebook account, Daddy Phill commended Yul for finally realising that there was a clear difference between his personal life and his career.

"While your personal life should remain personal, your job and career in movies and showbiz are what you should showcase on your social media platforms. Cleaning up your YouTube channel and removing all those shenanigans with Judy are steps in the right direction. Stopping the caricature of yourself with her is also a very good decision," he said.

The man, who argued that Yul was not the first person to take a second wife, stated that he wouldn't have faced constant criticism online if he had handled it with control and maturity.

"Anyway, it’s good that you have decided to turn a new leaf and reclaim your lost glory. I hope this change is genuine, and I hope you win back the hearts of your true fans, because your real fans left you long ago. What you have now are chaff who only use your missteps to feel better about their own failures," he said.

According to Daddy Phill, Yul needs 'serious rebranding,' as the era of the kind of movies he was used to has gradually faded. He advised him to learn from colleagues like Omoni Oboli and Ruth Kadiri.

"These young people want movies with suspense, depth, and mind-blowng storylines. Look at the kind of films Ruth Kadiri and Omoni Oboli are making; those are the real game changers, and they are hitting it big."

"Create a movie academy if you can, get strong scriptwriters. Bring in talented young actors and fresh faces and put them through. Roll out greater movies, and you will see that even the fans who left will start finding reasons to return. You can’t keep doing just ghetto, occult, and juju movies all the time. Your films have become so predictable that, from the trailer alone, someone can summarize the entire storyline. That’s not good. Anyway, I wish you all the best, Agụ Nteje," he added.

