Yul Edochie Advised to Learn from Omoni Oboli, Others: "You Can't Keep Doing Juju Movies"
Nollywood

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • A man has penned an open letter to Yul Edochie on his movie storylines following the release of the actor's latest project
  • The man, who shared what he noticed on the Nollywood star's YouTube channel, advised him to take a cue from colleagues like Omoni Oboli
  • He also shared the steps Yul Edochie could take to rebrand himself despite criticism about his second marriage to actress Judy Austin

Nollywood star Yul Edochie's newly released movie Bury Him, featuring actress Lizzy Gold, has ignited reactions on social media, with a Nigerian man identified as Daddy Phill penning an open letter to the actor.

In a post via his Facebook account, Daddy Phill commended Yul for finally realising that there was a clear difference between his personal life and his career.

Man pens open letter to Yul Edochie over his newly released movie.
Man advised Yul Edochie to rebrand and learn from colleagues. Credit: yuledochie
"While your personal life should remain personal, your job and career in movies and showbiz are what you should showcase on your social media platforms. Cleaning up your YouTube channel and removing all those shenanigans with Judy are steps in the right direction. Stopping the caricature of yourself with her is also a very good decision," he said.

The man, who argued that Yul was not the first person to take a second wife, stated that he wouldn't have faced constant criticism online if he had handled it with control and maturity.

"Anyway, it’s good that you have decided to turn a new leaf and reclaim your lost glory. I hope this change is genuine, and I hope you win back the hearts of your true fans, because your real fans left you long ago. What you have now are chaff who only use your missteps to feel better about their own failures," he said.

According to Daddy Phill, Yul needs 'serious rebranding,' as the era of the kind of movies he was used to has gradually faded. He advised him to learn from colleagues like Omoni Oboli and Ruth Kadiri.

"These young people want movies with suspense, depth, and mind-blowng storylines. Look at the kind of films Ruth Kadiri and Omoni Oboli are making; those are the real game changers, and they are hitting it big."

"Create a movie academy if you can, get strong scriptwriters. Bring in talented young actors and fresh faces and put them through. Roll out greater movies, and you will see that even the fans who left will start finding reasons to return. You can’t keep doing just ghetto, occult, and juju movies all the time. Your films have become so predictable that, from the trailer alone, someone can summarize the entire storyline. That’s not good. Anyway, I wish you all the best, Agụ Nteje," he added.

A screenshot of the man's open letter to Yul Edochie is below:

A Nigerian man advises Yul Edochie on how to rebrand his career.
Man shares what he noticed on Yul Edochie's YouTube channel. Credit: daddyphil
A clip from Yul Edochie's newly released movie featuring Lizzy Gold is below:

Yul Edochie celebrates Lizzy Gold

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie celebrated Lizzy Gold after she gifted herself a brand new car on her birthday.

The actor shared a video of the actress unveiling her new ride, who was beaming with pride and excitement. He also praised her dedication and consistency in the industry.

