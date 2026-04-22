Donald Trump has participated in a marathon Bible-reading event that marks US independence celebrations

The “America Reads the Bible” programme featured senior US officials as part of the week-long scripture reading initiative

The event, however, coincides with reported tensions between Trump and Pope Leo XIV over religion and political messaging

Donald Trump has taken part in a long Bible-reading event organised by conservative Christian groups in the United States, even as tensions grow between him and Pope Leo XIV.

Trump joins marathon Bible reading event as his disagreement with Pope Leo XIV continues. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday night, April 21, the US president read a passage from the Book of 2 Chronicles during the “America Reads the Bible” programme, held at the Museum of the Bible.

The week-long event, which began on Saturday, April 18, aims to complete a continuous reading of the entire Bible and marks the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence.

Trump’s reading was recorded earlier in the Oval Office, according to the BBC. The passage he shared included a well-known line often cited by conservative Christians:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Several prominent figures are also taking part in the event, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Organisers say the initiative is meant to encourage a return to what they describe as the country’s spiritual roots.

Although the United States Constitution prevents the establishment of a state religion, the current administration has shown support for movements that promote Christianity as central to America’s founding and governance.

Trump reads scripture in Washington at a major event while tensions with Pope Leo XIV intensify. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Source: Getty Images

Trump's rift with Pope Leo XIV

The Bible reading comes at a time when Trump is publicly disagreeing with the Pope, who recently criticised the US over its military actions involving Iran. Trump responded by saying he has “a right to disagree with the Pope.”

Legit.ng reports that during a visit to Cameroon, Pope Leo XIV also warned against using religion for political purposes.

He had said: "Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth."

The situation was further complicated by controversy over images Trump shared online. One AI-generated image appeared to show him in a Jesus-like role, which drew criticism, including from some of his supporters. Trump later removed the post, explaining it was meant to portray him as a doctor.

He later shared another AI image showing Jesus embracing him, adding a caption suggesting critics would not approve but that he found it appealing.

Watch a clip of his reading below:

Pope Leo responds to Trump's criticism

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV responded to criticism from US President Donald Trump amid rising tensions over remarks on the Iran conflict. He stated that he has “no fear of the Trump administration.”

The pontiff, who reaffirmed his commitment to speaking against war, explained that his message is grounded in Christian teachings rather than political interests.

Source: Legit.ng