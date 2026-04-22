Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai may miss ADC presidential primary due to legal issues

El-Rufai faces trial on nine counts, including fraud and corruption, and remains in ICPC custody

ADC leadership crisis complicates scheduling of presidential primary amid election preparations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is set to miss the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (2027) ahead of the 2027 election.

A Kaduna State High Court ordered El-Rufai to remain in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody pending a ruling on his bail application.

El-Rufai is standing trial on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, abuse of office, and corruption.

Justice Darius Khobo on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, fixed the first week of June for ruling after listening to both arguments.

The timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that party primaries are to commence on April 23, 2026, and end by May 30, 2026

With the above fact, El-Rufai may not participate in the activities leading to the ADC presidential, governorship, and National Assembly primaries.

The ADC, however, has yet to fix a date for its presidential primary due to the leadership crisis between the David Mark-led faction and the Nafiu Bala-led faction.

The Supreme Court had fixed today (Wednesday) for the hearing of an appeal arising over the ADC's authentic leadership.

El-Rufai's counsel, Ubong Akpan, faulted the court’s position.

He described it as unjustified and suggestive of deeper concerns.

The former governor's defence lawyer insisted that the case had political undertones.

Akpan stressed that the team would remain guided by the rule of law.

“From the beginning, everything about Nasir El-Rufai’s travails has always been political. This is mainly the legal arm of it.”

El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody.

Recall that El-Rufai to remain in the ICPC custody until June 2026.

El-Rufai faced nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office filed by the ICPC.

The defence counsel of El-Rufai claimed the detention of the ADC chieftain is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings.

Read more stories on Nasir El-Rufai:

El-Rufai cries out over alleged ‘fresh plot’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai alleged coordinated efforts to damage his reputation and prolong his detention.

The former governor's legal team condemned recent reports as malicious attempts to undermine his legal standing and character.

Legal action planned against the media for defamation over allegations connected to ongoing criminal proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng