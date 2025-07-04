Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new wife made the headline of blogs following a recent event they attended

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new wife Natasha Osawaru has continued to be on the lips of many people online.

A video went viral recently showing how they both stepped out for a gathering. In the footage, the Edo state lawmaker donned a long red dress accessorised with a fascinator and dark shades.

2baba's new wife Natasha Osawaru's outfit to an event leaves many talking. Credit: @natashaoasawaru

Natasha sat elegantly on a cushion behind 2baba as the singer stood up to greet the people around. Fast-rising singer Fiddo was also spotted at the gathering.

However, netizens were keen on Natsaha’s ensemble and the energy she disseminated from where she sat.

Watch the video below:

Following the controversy sparked by his recent remarks implying that men are not wired to remain with one woman sexually, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba officially apologised to his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, his children, and his fans.

The award-winning singer, who has had a significant impact on the Nigerian music industry, rushed to social media to apologise after his comments generated criticism on social media.

His previous statement elicited heated debate from fans and commentators, with many seeing his words as promoting negative stereotypes.

The criticism sparked a wave of displeasure, particularly among those who had long valued his musical legacy and personal growth.

Natasha Osawaru's outing with 2baba ignites concerns online. Credit: @natashaosawaru

In his apology, the African Queen hitmaker acknowledged the seriousness of his statements and expressed profound regret for the pain they caused.

Reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's outfit at event

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

truthicon1 said:

"Why is our wife looking like mummy GO there? 😂."

symply.lucia said:

"Baba quickly said... see.my wife😂😂..before he go do another apology video this night."

francisca_harry said:

"Madam née Idibia is active 😂😂😂."

zuma_idris said:

"See how she strong face 😂Dey wait make Baba, introduce her chai🤣."

adannaya1_ said:

"She no even greet anybody na she fit Una 😂😂😂."

stephaniealbert64 said:

"First 3face on suit😂😂😂 second Nee 5face on Mummy G.O attire ...hmmmm but 5face 😂😂😂😂😂😂 sorry i come in peace 🙌."

melanin_ruth_ said:

"She changes in every video."

bossbecq said:

"Is she still angry with her husband' cheer up Mrs idibia him don apologise na."

angelaezire said:

"Looking like an Egyptian mummy packed in one corner 😂."

therapy_with_maryann said:

"Baba say see my wife.…wife from hell.😂."

ovayioza_ said:

"If I dress for you , you fit leave honorable nee idibia greet me first — until Opay customer care call me and I mistakenly put it on speaker and you hear pay your debit or else we will find you 😂😂😂."

pepper2kee said:

"She’s feeling the heat already, 2face said he will cheat on her for sure 😂😂😂😂😂."

gwv001 said:

"Omo dis marriage ehn😂😂😂."

christianauju3 said:

"So he didn't even go to his daughter's graduation day na wa oo."

edwardajeibeautifulmon said:

"How 2face reach this woman."

itssimplysuuccess said:

"The woman na real chameleon I can say dis is her."

eseglad_01 said:

"That short man beside him wetin he dey think 😂😂 he just de think de shake head 😂 lol."

soyoufound_ivy said:

"This woman truth😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂you can neva annoy me."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha Osawaru

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

