Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest melted the hearts of many after sharing his encounter with veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu

The fast-rising musician shared pictures of himself with the actress from a music video scene

He later revealed his conversation with the legendary actress, which attracted widespread attention

Nigerian socialite and fast-rising singer Cubana Chiefpriest has conveyed his gratitude to legendary actress Ngozi Ezeonu.

Last month, Legit.ng reported that the young artist, who made his musical debut this year, was captured in a church filming a music video with the actress, who played his mother.

Cubana spoke to her about his late mother, expressing sadness that she was no longer alive to witness his success.

He took to Instagram to post photographs from their shoot, revealing that after hearing about his mother’s death, Ngozi comforted him with kind words and brought smiles to their faces. He expressed gratitude to her for her warm support.

“Slide 1: After she heard my mum’s story. Slide 2: After she had pampered me with words. Slide 3: Then she put a smile back on our faces. Slide 4: Boom, energy is clean and we’re back to work. Mama, @officialngoziezeonu thank you so much. Chibuike out now!”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chiefpriest reminded Nigerians why he remains one of the country’s most influential homegrown success stories.

The businessman, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, recently shared a video showing his lavish mansion, currently nearing completion, in his hometown, Umuhu Okabia, in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The short clip posted on his social media pages revealed the impressive scale of the project, prompting many Nigerians to talk.

The video showed a breathtaking swimming pool, wide staircases, spacious compound areas, and detailed finishing work around the building.

Everything about the structure suggested a grand home meant to stand for generations.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who recently opened up about his health struggle, also gave a reason he chose to build such a place in his hometown rather than in a big city.

For him, the mansion represents the importance of returning home to build, even when challenges like insecurity make many people afraid to do so.

The entrepreneur explained that success should not only be measured by how much one builds in Lagos, Abuja, or abroad. He believes true success also involves contributing something meaningful to the community that raised you.

Cubana Chiefpriest, Ngozi Ezeonu trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zoroswagbag said:

"Mama with the most soothing energy! We love you @officialngoziezeonu 🙏🏿❤️."

millonariaafrica said:

"Más bendiciones hermano."

ezege_izu_best said:

"CHIBUIKE NA WATER 💦🙌❤️."

everything_precious117 said:

"Stream Chibuike today on YouTube 🔥❤️."

dr.dondorojay_ph said:

"Mother’s story isn’t just feeblers #they are deep touches of love 💕 u can’t do without. I feel your feelings."

chibykkmtp_fx said:

"Cp my boss yoi resemble your mama so much ooooo , why you no resemble me?😂😂😂."

