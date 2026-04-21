A blogger has shared his findings about the man Mayowa married in the US, along with some of their chats

In the video, he shared pictures of David’s wife in Nigeria and their children before he travelled abroad and met Mayowa

The blogger also shared allegations made by another woman against Mayowa regarding her marriage, as fans reacted

More details have emerged about radio presenter Mayowa Lambe amid the controversy surrounding her crashed marriage with Roby Ekpo.

Ekpo, Mayowa’s ex-husband, has been granting interviews about their crashed marriage, sharing what he allegedly went through while with her.

Reactions as blogger shares alleged details about Mayowa, new hubby as chats leak. Photo credit@themayowa/@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Mayowa had reportedly gotten married in the US, and a blogger shared details about her new husband.

In the video shared by the blogger, he alleged that David, Mayowa’s new husband, was a gospel singer in Nigeria and later became a church drummer abroad.

According to him, David was married to Tolu, his Nigerian wife, and they had two children in Nigeria before he relocated in search of greener pastures. The blogger also shared pictures of his wife and children, alleging that Mayowa was involved in the crash of another man's marriage.

Woman makes an allegation against Mayowa

A woman also made allegations against Mayowa in the video, claiming that her husband had opened a credit card for Mayowa.

Fans hail Roby Ekpo amid controversies surrounding his ex-wife. Photo credit@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

She further alleged that he rented accommodation for her in the US. She also claimed Mayowa Lambe accused her husband of cheating, while stating that items linked to the credit card were sent to her matrimonial home.

The woman also shared alleged chats between her husband and Mayowa with the blogger, who published them in his video.

Fans have reacted to the allegations, expressing disappointment and warning couples against separating in search of greener pastures abroad. Some also criticised Mayowa, making personal remarks about her appearance.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Roby Ekpo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@official_firstladyjudy reacted:

"Na so my friend husband told my friend that he’s going for village meeting only to go carry a second wife. Let celebrity wedding oo."

@mozheez_official stated:

"And the annoying thing be say the lady no fine ooooo."

@demo__uk shared:

"Make Robert and Tolu sef link up. Make all of rest."

@ehis__gram wrote:

"E b like this Mayowa dey use juju bcos Tinubu even fine pass Mayowa."

@deval_luxury_furnitures said:

"To all the single people watching this, don’t be scared, you will marry once and you will marry right."

@swizz_billz commented:

"She's not using juju.. she just sabi flirt with men and alot of men like women who sneak to do things.. but the guy should be happy all of these happened. Now he can break free. He never know wetin God do for am."

Nedu speaks on crashed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that on-air personality Nedu, who had been silent about his wedding ceremony with his second wife, decided to speak about his past.

The radio host announced that he had remarried after his first marriage failed, as he was asked about the DNA test result of his first child.

Source: Legit.ng