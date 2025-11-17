Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirred fresh conversations on social media after sharing a cryptic message

This was shortly after the mum of two threatened to spill alleged undisclosed details about the billionaire

Regina Daniels shared a picture of herself in a black bodycon gown and revealed that she was mourning her past

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of many with a cryptic message regarding her foot and finding her way back.

This came after she issued a series of threats against her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of herself wearing a black bodycon gown, accompanied by a brief but emotional caption that immediately drew attention.

Daniels claimed that the feet remember the road long after the map has been lost.

In her words:

“Wearing Black; I’m mourning my past. The feet remember the road long after the map is forgotten 👌.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels sent a serious warning to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, she implored him to leave her alone, questioning why he was attempting to ruin her publicly and personally.

She stated that he had controlled her life since she was 17 and that she is now battling for her liberation.

The movie star claimed that he was trying to accumulate evidence because she had harmed herself by using drugs.

According to her, he was the one who introduced her to a drug named Molly merely to satisfy him, adding that it made her more vulnerable and their sexual life extreme.

Daniels accused Nwoko of forging her medical report to gain custody of their children. She claimed she learned from his supporters that he was forming alliances against her. The actress said his campaign for her rehabilitation was a ploy to defame her and take the children.

She warned that if the politician did not leave her alone, she would expose everything, including a murder case, land grabbing, and fraud. Regina explained that she was only remaining silent because he is the father of her children and she does not want to send him to an early grave.

"If you don't leave me alone, I'm going to dig, spill everything—whether murder case, land grabbing, fraud, etc. As the father of my kids, I know health-wise you are not sound, and I don't want to send you to your early grave. Respect yourself! Thank God I'm out of your bad-hood crib where a lot of things went down. My future is promised, it's not too late to pick up," she wrote in part.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maureen3312 said:

"Ned leave our Gina alone go and marry another small girl na."

travis_williams267 said:

"Ned leave her alone go marry another wife."

cynthia.desmond said:

"May God keep strengthen you Amen."

greatmanofvalue said:

"When a person is so fearless, we need to be concerned about what he knows. Regina go really open Ned nyash."

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

