KWAM 1 has sent a message to Yorubas on the need to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027

The Fuji maestro, during a live performance, sang about how the South West supported late President Muhammadu Buhari during his two terms in office

His strong message ahead of the general election has ignited reactions, with many clapping back at him

Popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has caused a buzz on social media with his message to the Yorubas to rally behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

KWAM 1, who made waves after he released a song to celebrate Arsenal's Premier League win, in a new video shared by Goldmyne on Friday, May 29, 2026, advised Yoruba people to unite in support of Tinubu's return to office.

KWAM 1 sings about Tinubu's return to office as he sends message to Yorubas. Credit: kwam1/abat

Source: Instagram

"The leadership is in our hands currently. We are supposed to stand behind him; it is our right," the Fuji singer said as he sang in Yoruba during a stage performance in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

KWAM 1 mentioned how Yorubas supported the Hausas and late President Muhammadu Buhari during his two terms in office. He also questioned why some people opposed Tinubu's second bid.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a video showing the moment some trumpeters performed President Tinubu's mandate song during the 2026 Ojude Oba festival in Oyo state.

The video also captured the president's son, Seyi, grooving to the rhythm as he posed for pictures with guests at the festival.

Backlash trails KWAM 1's message to Yorubas about Tinubu's return to office. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

The video from KWAM 1's live performance as he sends a message to Yorubas about Tinubu's re-election bid:

Backlash trails KWAM 1's message to Yorubas

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens criticised the Fuji musician for his advice. Read the comments below:

omo_akintayo commented:

"I love your music but I do not agree with you."

owolabioluwajoba said:

"Oga forget all this one, na Nigerians nothing like tribe for here."

oluwole__ola__ commented:

"A lot of things haven’t changed since you sang the song “Truth” and spoke to Obasanjo about his government. Use that same energy to speak to Tinubu as well — no bias."

nizzytucker said:

"Yoruba lokan awon osinwin gbogbo"

super_dee22 reacted:

"Them don bring out the tribe card again, if una like make una play am,the unprecedented shege wey dey front no dey look tribe.."

b.nicolegram said:

"We need to move past all rubbbbish agenda of divide and rule . Either yorubs president or any tribe, governance should be about accountability not favoritism of tribe. Stop this K1. Learn and unlearn the rotational idea of failure."

baby.boy4real commented:

"Edake be sir don’t spread tribal division even Yoruba’s are feeling the pain."

KWAM 1 gifts Kollington a ram

Legit.ng previously reported a heartwarming clip of K1 De Ultimate showering his senior colleague, Alhaji General Kollington Ayinla, with lavish gifts ahead of the forthcoming Ileya celebration (Eid‑El‑Kabir) surfaced online.

In the viral clip, K1 De Ultimate was seen presenting two massive rams, each reportedly worth over N1 million, to Kollington Ayinla.

The gesture did not stop there. The Fuji maestro also gifted his colleague a generous sum of cash, leaving Ayinla visibly delighted.

Source: Legit.ng