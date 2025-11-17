Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got many talking online when she further exposed her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

In her recent message that went viral, the movie star accused the senator of going to extremes to enjoy their sexual lives

The mother of two narrated how such involvement put the lawmaker at risk of death, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has opened up about her bedroom life with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came along with the warning in which she threatened to expose the Delta state senator over alleged involvement in murder, fraud, land grabbing, and other criminal activities if he did not “let her be.”

In the message shared publicly, the actress made a series of serious allegations about her past with the politician.

Regina claimed she had been “trapped” in the relationship since the age of 17 and accused Nwoko of introducing her to a drug (popularly known as Molly) during their marriage.

According to her, the substance was allegedly given to her so she could “satisfy” him sexually.

She also claimed the drug made their bedroom encounters “wild,” which she said aligned with his preferences.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko relied heavily on drugs, which she believed contributed to frequent spikes in his blood pressure.

Regina wrote: “You introduced me to the drug “Molly” just to be able to satisfy you, and that's the only drug I know of which reduced the raape because it made our sexual life wild, and that's how you love your women ‘wild and erotiic,’ while you took Viaagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spikes. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.”

She stated that she personally rushed him to the hospital several times during episodes she described as dangerous blood pressure emergencies.

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

badgorl_trendy said:

"Person wey marry small pikin should be ready to play with sand."

ugonnwa_ said:

"This man just wants this lady to mess him up,he better behave and leave her alone."

korion_girl said:

"You have nothing more again to loose!! So spill them all out."

official_chilezbrand said:

"E don tey wey I hear this sound track , make I use am pray this morning abeg 💃🏽."

crazyrich_dochins said:

"This girl just wan b topic by fire 🔥 and by force."

crownsandrubies said:

"We will come back to the gist... what's with this??."

luckyfinds.ng said:

"Can we go a day without the Nwokos? Will be needing therapy after all of this 😭."

inaijayt said:

"I hope this girl prays, not always running to social media. Hmm because this thing may go diabolical, he will not rest."

delectabletee_thrifts

"Bai this is another week ooooo enough of this Gina and Ned saga plus Wike."

taniamicheals said:

"Too much revelation oooooooh."

____iyk said:

"Regina's mother used Regina to fulfil a life style she ever wanted but couldn't have on her own. For her, Regina was and has always been a money making machine, a means to an end.

"For her, if she can't get it on her own, she uses her daughter to get it. I remember NED saying sometimes ago that the entire relationship leading to marriage of Regina only took about 3 weeks or so.

"But before then, Regina's mother always comes to his house. She may have tried squeezing herself into the man's life and when that didn't work, she presented her under aged daughter.

"She had to lie that Regina was old enough for marriage. A lie that now contradicts what Regina is saying. Now she is old enough to know the difference between the life her mother wants and the life she wants for herself. May God see her through."

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

