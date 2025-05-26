Seyi Law reveals that Tunde Ednut was overjoyed when President Bola Tinubu personally called to wish him a happy birthday

The comedian alleges that many online influencers pretend to criticise the government to please their followers

He fires back at critics who troll him for openly supporting the government while praising those who engage politicians secretly

Nigerian comedian and staunch APC supporter, Seyi Law, has caused a stir online after revealing that President Bola Tinubu personally called Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, on his birthday.

The comic act made the shocking revelation while reacting to the outrage that trailed Cubana Chief Priest’s recent visit to the President at the State House.

Seyi Law spills Tunde Ednut’s secret, shares what Tinubu did on his birthday. Photos: @seyilaw1/X

Seyi claimed that despite their public criticism of the government, some popular figures are actively seeking attention and favours from the same administration behind closed doors.

He wrote:

“Let Tunde Ednut come and deny that he was not excited when Mr. President called him on his birthday, and he was calling people in Nigeria that he couldn't believe it. Let him deny it and swear with his future children's destiny if it didn't happen.”

The comedian added that while netizens trolled him for openly supporting Tinubu, those who criticize the president publicly are quietly building relationships with him in private.

“They come online to pander to the mob but are hustling behind. God will judge all our hypocrisy.”

Legit.ng recalled that Cubana Chief Priest, who met with Tinubu alongside Davido and Ubi Franklin on May 25, also faced backlash for his open display of affection and loyalty to the President, especially after he knelt during a separate meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Netizens react to Seyi Law's claim:

His comments triggered a wave of reactions from netizens

@fattylincorn_01 wrote:

“All these guys are hustlers but lying to their bunch of Mumu followers. Seyi, God has vindicated you.”

@ObumO stated:

“I recall during the last election & it was Tunde Ednut’s birthday, and I was in a roundtable with one of the presidential candidates. The argument was whether to send wishes to Tunde or not. Everyone felt it would be unfair to others pushing too.”

@claxicalceleboy commented:

“That call was the most important call in his life till date... Oloshi ni won. They just wish they could be in your shoes.”

@Blazing_innies stated:

“How does kneeling down to greet and calling Tunde to wish him happy birthday look alike? Egbon, I know it's not easy to keep defending a failure, but you can do better, sir.”

@_ogbenioye said:

In the end, everyone is looking out for themselves. These individuals would greatly value having a close relationship with the president. Some are frustrated simply because they may seek validation from the Twitter crowd, but in reality, they desire it more than anyone else.

Seyi Law reveals that Tunde Ednut was overjoyed when President Bola Tinubu. Photo: @tundeednut/Instagram

Seyi Law speaks on his father

Legit.ng reported that Seyi Law shared a detail about his father that many of his fans were previously unaware of. The comedian recently celebrated his father's 98th birthday and shared a recording along with some pictures.

According to the comic star, who received a political appointment months ago, his father has many children, and those featured in the video he shared account for only 60% of them.

The comedian pointed out that his father had fulfilled his name, Japheth, which meant the extender.

