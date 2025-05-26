Cubana Chiefpriest has also shared the moment he was introduced to President Tinubu by music star Davido

The short clip also captured the moment Cubana Chiefpriest went on his knees to greet President Tinubu

Cubana Chiefpriest's display has further triggered reactions as it comes following his meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima

Popular socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, on Sunday, May 25, shared a video from his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, showed the moment Davido introduced Chiefpriest as an influencer to President Tinubu.

Cubana Chiefpriest captured kneeling to greet Tinubu. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

A clip also captured Chiefpriest kneeling to greet the president before they went on to pose for pictures.

The socialite, who made headlines after he wore Tinubu's signature cap to Obi Cubana's party, also expressed his admiration for the president as he declared: “They can never break us.”

Speaking to Chiefpriest, Tinubu told him that he is “always seeing him in the newspapers.”

Sharing the video, Chiefpriest wrote in a caption,

"The Symbol Is The Broom🧹 Together They Can Never Break Us @officialasiwajubat 001🇳🇬 My Desire For You Is More Than I Can Explain @asuquoekpenyongjr Distinguish Na Water."

Cubana Chiefpriest trends online following meeting with President Tinubu. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest also triggered reactions after he was spotted kneeling before Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The video showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest met with President Tinubu is below:

Davido, others react as Chiefpriest meets Tinubu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including a comment from Davido, who dropped a hint about Cubana Chiefpriest's plan. The DMW label boss simply wrote: “Project CP 2027.”

Read other reactions below:

big5with9life said:

"Alright them they complain about Vice President cp done run another one ok keep talking why cp is making the move it's a Dog eat Dog world out there know this, and know peace ."

richy7390 commented:

"I don't support you on this one Cubana Chief priest why supporting evil smh."

hon.kennedy_p reacted:

"May we nor lie shaa e nor easy to see president one on one shaa even some Governor's never fit see am since 2 years till now. CP try."

askofdestiny999 reacted:

"@cubana_chiefpriest i dey shame for you,see your life with your big Belle, then won use you for Elections again, you no go tell am say hunger dey town abi, i Just dey pray the Day way i go see tinubu face to face i go tell am My Mind if na kill make then kill me, mumu you dey happy say you meet am, na only God go purnish all the person way no make nigeria better."

adelekestandard said:

"I thought peter obi is the online president."

officialbenison reacted:

"Them Dey complain about vice president own…CP still press their neck with the main presido."

iam_nadis042 said:

"Chief Prist, u are under arrest for making a video with a criminal without arresting him."

Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest meet Senate President

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, alongside his 30BG crew and Cubana Chiefpriest, met with Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja.

In the clip, the Senate President was seen holding a file as he spoke to Davido while the socialite and others present listened to him.

The unexpected meeting triggered mixed reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng