Skitmaker Shank Comics spills personal family secret, says his dad converted to Christianity just to get free food at church

The Obafemi Awolowo University graduate makes the shocking revelation while chatting with fellow students at Kai Cenat’s Streamers University abroad

Netizens blast the comedian for disrespecting his father, accuse him of chasing clout, and embarrassing Nigerians just to go viral

Nigerian skitmaker, Shank Comics, has sparked massive reactions online after making a controversial statement about his father's past during a chat at Kai Cenat’s Streamers University.

In a viral video that has since made rounds on social media, Shank, whose Muslim name is Saheed, stunned fellow students and fans.

He jokingly revealed that his dad left Islam and became a Christian simply because he was offered food at church.

Skitmaker Shank shares why his dad left Islam. Photos: @shankscomics/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Obafemi Awolowo University graduate said:

"I have a Muslim name, Saheed. My dad was a Muslim but converted to Christianity because they gave him food in church. My dad is so cheap."

His comments drew laughter from those around him, but did not sit well with many social media users who felt the comedian had crossed a line by mocking his father’s personal decision in public, especially for the content.

See the video here:

Mixed Reactions from netizens:

Some critics argued that Shank’s attempt at humor went too far, with others calling him out for allegedly "selling out" now that he is outside Nigeria and seeking relevance.

@micheal.a__ wrote:

"Nothing concern me with wetin him talk. But the yes or no is for wetin? We dey there when him papa collect food?"

@didobrendy said:

"Na that Christian he became made you successful in life oh, so no reason am like say he was hungry then but was hungry for your success in life."

@lobaab7 commented:

"Y’all don’t understand clip farming. He has to go extra to go viral. Stop complaining, right now his price is up. Brand deals gotta bring bags now."

@rolex_936 said:

"Once all these influencers travel out, dem go begin dey yarn rubbish."

@sultan_softlife added:

"Rich man go share right info among themselves but once dem know say na poor man go use data later, na so so lie and bobo dem go dey talk."

@iam_kaycee stated:

Imagine dragging your own papa online for a cruise. Anything for content these days!

@temidayo_grace wrote:

So na food make your papa change religion? This generation no get filter again o!

Netizens blast the comedian for disrespecting his father. Photos: @shankcomics/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Shank Comics wins Mr Beast $10k

Legit.ng reported that Shank Comics has won $10,000 (N16 million) at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

Another American YouTuber, James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, aka Mr Beast, gave Kai Cenat $10,000 for him to give to any of the lucky random streamers at the Streamer University.

The lucky person was decided by a sticky note under their chair, and this turned out to be Nigerian comedian and streamer, Shank Comics. He was announced as the winner of the $10,000.

Source: Legit.ng