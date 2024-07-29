Comedian Seyi has been having some political fights in the past months as he gets tackled for supporting the APC government

According to some people, his support for the government has finally paid off as he was rewarded with a political appointment

As he shared the good news online, he got mixed reactions from netizens who lambasted him for not staying on the side of the truth

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has expressed excitement after the Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made him a Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism.

Seyi Law gets a political appointment with the Ondo governor.

Source: Instagram

He posted the good news on his Instagram page and thanked the governor for the appointment. The funnyman also prayed that God would help them to fulfill the vision of the state.

His post generated mixed reactions from netizens as he was lambasted for not joining the people to fight the All Progressive Congress-led government.

Recall that Seyi Law has had issues with some netizens in the past year as he threw his weight behind Bola Tinubu.

Some people said that he was never concerned about good governance and it was obvious he was only after his stomach.

See Seyi Law's post below:

Reactions to Seyi Law's post

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the comedian's post. See some of the comments below:

@officialarole:

"Congratulations Egbon."

@chinonsojeffrey:

"This is what everyone is looking forward to, the goal is personal interest."

@stanleymarvel_:

"Lol, this is what u were looking for. That’s why u couldn’t speak the truth."

@instinct_osmosis:

"Very Sad. Betrayed your generation for a cup of garri. Wish you well sha. Omase oh."

@aidowu01:

"Them don't finally get you food to chop. Alatenu Je Comedian."

@evana_okpala:

"Them don finally give werey wetin he dey find since."

@kingwise0909:

"Finally we go rest for your hand. You self don try. Them don settle you now."

@delbec_autos:

"This is the major prob of Nigerians, this is what he was looking for in a campaign for APC….hungry comedian."

Seyi Law shares disheartening message

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Law claimed to have received a threatening message from his wife’s direct message because of his political affiliation.

Recall that Seyi Law was vocal about his choice of candidate and the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the last elections.

Seyi Law recently posted a screenshot of the disgusting remark a troll sent his wife, praying their kid would die.

