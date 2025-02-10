Seyi Law has shared a video on his father's 98th birthday and fans couldn't keep calm after sighting it online

In the caption of his post, he noted that the people in the recording were 60% of his father's children, grandchildren

He was asked if the elderly man can identify all his kids and the response he gave made many wonder on the kind of man the comedian's father was

Comedian Seyi Aletile, better known as Seyi Law, has shared a detail about his father that most of his fans are not aware of.

The funny man recently marked his father's 98th birthday, and he shared the recording with some pictures.

According to Seyi Law, who bagged a political appointment months ago, his father has a lot of children and the people he shared their video were just 60% of his father's children.

Seyi Law pointed out that his father had fulfilled his name, Japheth, which meant the extender. Seyi Law noted that his father was a blessed man.

Fans ask Seyi Law questions

In the comments of his post, a curious fan asked the humour merchant if his father can recognise all his children.

In his response, he affirmed that his father can recognise all of them. Explaining further, Seyi Law a die hard fans of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed that once they call their name while having a conversation with their father over the phone, he can instantly recognise each one of them.

Many of his fans were amazed to see the large crowd he called 60% of his father's children, as they all reacted in the comment section of the post.

See the post here:

How Nigerians reacted to Seyi Law's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@KoladeOyinbo:

"Congratulations on his 98th birthday. We shall join to celebrate his 100th birthday."

@kingbollei:

"Just 60%. Your father name is Abraham. Father of all nation. Happy birthday to him."

@davidkingking_:

"A great father I see. May the Good Lord continue to strengthen him."

@PoloM77:

"Over population is real. Congratulations to your old man at 98."

@MOkpogode:

"Seyi Law, on this one, I greet you. You must surpass your dad. That’s gracious! He did well."

@ImSonOfTheLion:

"This is lovely. I can imagine the happiness of having old parents. My father was 95 before he passed away 7 years ago, his absence is always felt till now. May baba continue to live longer in good health and wealth. Happy birthday to him."

@StephenOrukpe8:

"And they will come and be saying northerners are more populous. If only southerners comes out yo vote like their northern counterparts such is common in every part of the south with large families as such. Congratulations to Daddy, you have a wonderful family."

