The ex-BBNaija star Kiddwaya showers praises on the celebrity barman after he shared photos with President Tinubu, encouraging him to ignore negative comments from critics.

Many Nigerians expressed disappointment in the nightlife king for hobnobbing with the political elite, calling it a betrayal of the common man

While some defended Chief Priest’s actions as a sign of respect and ambition, others accused him and Kidwayya of being tone-deaf and elitist

Popular Big Brother Naija star and billionaire heir, Kidwaya, has come to the defence of nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest, following widespread backlash over his recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Over the weekend, Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja alongside Afrobeats superstar Davido, music executive Ubi Franklin, and members of the 30BG crew.

The delegation was warmly received by President Tinubu.

Shortly after the visit, CP shared photos and videos of the encounter on his social media pages.

While the post was meant to celebrate a significant moment in his career, it instead sparked a firestorm of criticism.

Netizens accused the socialite of aligning with political leaders during a time when many Nigerians are struggling with inflation, unemployment, and hardship.

The backlash grew worse after an older video resurfaced showing the nightlife king kneeling to greet Vice President Kashim Shettima, which critics interpreted as sycophantic.

In the face of the online storm, Kiddwaya stepped in to show support. Taking to Instagram, he commented under Cubana Chiefpriest’s post:

“To meet President, you think na easy!! @cuban_chiefpriest, no mind the haters. More wins, my brother.”

See the post here:

Reactions from social media users:

His statement instantly generated even more buzz, as fans and critics debated the rightness or wrongness of the high-profile visit. Some fans came to their defence:

@ignite262 wrote:

"Meeting the President in his office is massive. Y’all need to chill!"

@chef_magnate_friday added:

"Nothing wrong in kneeling. He’s showing respect. The man is old enough to be his father."

But others were not so impressed:

@emrebond said:

"Grown men typing motivational quotes after dining with oppressors. EFCC no go catch una?"

@dimejiroland added:

"You drag politicians online, then kneel for urgent 2k behind the scenes. Na black Jesus una be!"

@iam_kellyvibes:

"All of una wey dey shout go still run go shake president if dem invite una. Make una rest abeg."

@real_bosskay:

"Nigerians too like double standard. You go meet Tinubu now, dem go cancel you like say you thief."

@queen_suzzy_glow:

"Na who no get access dey vex. If dem open Villa gate for you, you go wear agbada run enter."

Nigerians drag Kiddwaya over giveaway

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have criticised Kiddwaya for announcing a N50,000 giveaway for only two people despite his privileged background.

He mentioned that he intended to gift N50,000 to two online fans.

However, netizens had conflicting feelings about the money, believing it was insufficient for someone of his status.

